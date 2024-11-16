More than 200 players are expected to go under the hammer during the mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, which is scheduled to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25. A total of 1574 players were registered for the auction, while 574 players are going to be sold in the auction.

The opening batter of Bihar, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, is one of the players shortlisted for the auction. The left-handed batter will be available in the IPL auction to be purchased in the ninth uncapped batter list, where he is ranked at the 492nd position in the list. The base price of the player is INR 30 lakh.

He has recently been included in the squad of the Blue Brigade for the upcoming Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup 2024, the youngest to come under the attention. In a country where so many aim to come into the limelight, it’s nothing short of a significant achievement. Suryavanshi made the news this year when he became the eighth-youngest first-class player in history to debut for the Bihar side in the transformed Ranji Trophy at the age of just 12 years and 284 days.

The batter, who could earn the attention of a few of the IPL franchises, recently cracked a spectacular century at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during the youth Test match against the U-19 squad of the Australian side. He smashed 104 runs in 62 deliveries to make the headlines, which makes him the youngest player to celebrate a century in the youth Test format.

James Anderson creates history by becoming the oldest player in the IPL auction

In the exact opposite of Suryavanshi, the oldest player to be listed for the mega auction of the IPL was the veteran pace bowler from England, James Anderson, who recently decided to hang his shoes from the international circuit at the age of 42, having played his farewell game at Lord’s in the opening red-ball clash of the summer against the West Indies.

The experienced fast bowler is hoping to make his debut in the 20-over league and feels that he can still contribute more as a player and hopes to get the opportunity to participate in the event in order to gain more knowledge about the shortest format of the game.

One of the things with Anderson is that hardly a batter knows how to deal with him. He could look to use the expertise of the longest format in the shortest form of the game. The Burnley-boy finished with 704 wickets in the format, the most by a pacer in the five-day format, and overall the third-highest-wicket-taker of all time, behind the likes of Shane Warne (708) and Muttiah Muralitharan (800).

The last T20 encounter for the pacer came more than a decade ago, while the last T20 international for him was back in 2009. In 44 games of the 20-over format, he has collected 41 wickets at an average of 32.14 and a strike rate of 22.7 with an economy rate of 8.47/

He has been listed for a base price of INR 1.25 crore and will be hoping to see the paddle going up in the mega auction of the IPL. Out of the 574 players, 366 are Indian, and the rest are from overseas. Three players are from the overseas teams. Unmukt Chand and Ali Khan from the USA and Brandon McMullen from Scotland expect to earn the IPL status.