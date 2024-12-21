The former top-order batter of the Australian side, Greg Chappell, thinks that the modern greats of the game, in the form of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, and Joe Root, should look to take retirement on their terms and they would know when the time is up, and they won’t be needed to tell the others.

Greg Chappell also considered how the careers of the greats like Smith, Root, and Kohli show the unavoidable fall of the exceptional batters in the game. He has referred to it as ‘Elite Performance Decline Syndrome (EPDS) and reckoned that it’s a unique window into the psychological and physical struggles of the players as they tend to get to the end of their career.

“For players like Kohli, Smith, and Root, the decline isn’t dramatic. It’s a subtle shift in approach, a caution that replaces the instinctive dominance of their game. For them, the end will come not when others tell them, but when they know.” The former batter of Australia wrote in his column. “The battle against time is not about winning; it’s about finishing with dignity, on their terms.”

“They are carrying the weight of millions of fans who demand perfection”- Greg Chappell

Virat Kohli has, overall, smashed 9166 Test runs in 206 innings at an average of 47.49 and a strike rate of 55.85. His average in the last five years has dropped to around 30. For Smith, 9809 runs in the red-ball format have come off his blade in 200 innings at an average of 56.05. Although, his average of 28.08 in the ongoing year is nowhere near his best.

On the other hand, Joe Root has gone up in recent times. The England batter, who has smashed 12972 runs in the longest format, has carried an average of around 55 in the last three years.

“Kohli now builds his innings differently, often needing 20 or 30 runs to regain the fluency that once came naturally. Confidence is everything for an elite athlete. When doubt creeps in, it disrupts the clarity required to dominate. His internal battle is clear- his desire to attack versus his cautious approach to survival.” Greg Chappell pens down.

The former Indian coach has reckoned that for Smith, it’s the combination of the fatigue of the mental and physical issues that have become his silent enemy.

“Smith’s decline has been more mental than physical. Fatigue-both mental and physical- is a silent enemy. For Smith, maintaining the razor-sharp focus over long innings has become increasingly challenging. The weight of expectations, from fans and teammates alike, only adds to the emotional toll.” Greg Chappell highlighted.

The Adelaide-born has changed a different style of play in Root, whose superb stroke play and versatility have worked in favor of the batter in scoring the runs.

“Root’s ability to dominate spinners and pace alike is still there, but his willingness to take risks has diminished. The hardest thing isn’t the bowler at the other end. It’s the silence in your head when you know you’re not the player you once were.” Greg Chappell explained.

The 76-year-old also delivered his view on the cricket players from mad countries like Australia, India, and England and how every analysis from the fans and commentators for every slump put them under serious mental pressure.

“These players are not just fighting their own battles. They are carrying the weight of millions of fans who demand perfection. The hardest part of batting is knowing you aren’t what you were.” Greg Chappell addressed.

He also advised the supporters to honor their players for their perseverance. He felt that all three batters, Kohli, Smith, and Root, were writing their end stories, and it was the contribution of the fans to honor their courage as much as their brilliance.