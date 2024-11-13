The 2022 champions of the Gujarat Titans (GT) have hired the former wicket-keeper batter of India, Parthiv Patel, for the upcoming 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as their new batting coach. The left-handed opening batter of the side represented the national country in 25 Test matches, 38 One-day internationals, and two T20Is between 2002 and 2011.

GT will not have the services of their former head coach, Gary Kirsten, for the upcoming season of the event, who joined the Pakistan team in the same position. However, he recently resigned from the post after the selection committee of the board didn’t accept his proposal to form the squad for their Australia and Zimbabwe trip.

There is no clarification if the Titans could think of going back to the former South Africa and World Cup-winning coach. They didn’t enjoy a great time last season, having collected five victories in 14 games at a net run rate of -1.063 with two washout affairs.

Also Read: KL Rahul Breaks Silence On Potentially Joining RCB Ahead Of IPL 2025 Mega Auction

It was a huge downfall for the franchise, which finished at the top of the points table in 2022 and went on to claim their maiden title. The following edition saw them losing the final by a whisker against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Parthiv Patek joins GT as assistant and batting coach for IPL 2025

Things went a bit out of control for GT, who lost the services of their successful captain of the first two seasons, the premier Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, and was forced to hand over the leadership duties to their opening batter Shubman Gill, who did a decent job in the role for the entire season.

They now have welcomed Parthiv Patel in the role, who has experience in various departments of coaching, with the most recent being the talent scout of the Mumbai Indians.

“Over his career, he represented India in 25 Tests, 38 ODIs, and 2 T20Is. On the IPL stage, Parthiv played 139 matches across six teams, including Chennai Super Kings, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Mumbai Indians.”The statement of the GT franchise stated about the player.

Patel, who started his IPL career for the Chennai Super Kings, found incredible success with the Mumbai Indians, as the 39-year-old has collected 2848 runs in 137 innings at an average of over 22 and a strike rate of 120.78, with the help of 13 half-centuries at a best score of 81. In the shortest format all over, the left-handed batter has smacked 4300 runs in 200 innings at a strike rate of 123.84.

“Beyond playing, Parthiv has served as a scout for Mumbai Indians, a commentator, and as captain, led Gujarat to titles in the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2016-17, making him the first to claim all three major Indian domestic titles as captain.” GT addressed this in the same statement.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Targeted For BGT 2024-25!! Kerry O’Keefe Leaks Australia’s Gameplan

Having played the game in Ahmedabad, the conditions are quite familiar to him, and he will expect to help the batters and bowlers.

“Hailing from Ahmedabad, Parthiv’s deep game knowledge and experience will elevate our batting unit. Here’s to a stellar season ahead—welcome to the Titans family, Parthiv!” The statement concluded.

GT has retained their captain, Shubman Gill, the premier spin all-rounder from Afghanistan, Rashid Khan, and the left-handed opening batter, Sai Sudharsan, for the new season. They will look to form a balanced squad during the mega auction of the IPL 2025.