The new quick sensational pace bowler for England, Gus Atkinson, started his career in the longest format of the game on a bright note, as he grabbed the ‘Player of the Series’ award against West Indies, for finishing as the highest wicket-taker in the three games.

The Surrey bowler ends as the highest wicket-taker of the series, with 22 scalps. The bowling average of Gus Atkinson was 16.22, which was quite impressive as he celebrated a couple of five-wicket hauls and one four-wicket haul, thanks to the best of 7/45 in the innings.

The pace and accuracy were excellent for the bowler as he steamed in all the games to put pressure on the touring batters, who hardly had any response to the lengths he was bowling to. Besides that, the aim for him was always to go for wickets, which made the thought process easy for him.

Gus Atkinson wins the ICC Player of the Month award in July 2024

The two other names up for competition in the ICC Player of the Month award in July 2024, along with Gus Atkinson, were India’s spin all-rounder Washington Sundar and the Scotland seamer Charlie Cassell. The former showed great skills in the recent Zimbabwe series, while Cassell displayed his class in his maiden ODI appearance.

However, because of his special and consistent performance in the Test series, the 26-year-old England pacer grabbed the medal. He expressed his surprise at achieving this level of success in my maiden series with the national side.

“It is a real privilege to win the ICC Player of the Month! The start to my Test career has been unbelievable, and I never imagined achieving this level of success in my first series with England.” Gus Atkinson remarked to the International Cricket Council (ICC) after receiving the award.

He also touched on being grateful to the teammates and the environment that his captain, Ben Stokes, and head coach Brendon McCullum have created.

“I am incredibly grateful to my teammates and the fantastic environment created by Baz (Brendon McCullum) and Stokesy (Ben Stokes).” The young fast bowler added.

Gus Atkinson also looked forward to the upcoming three-match series against Sri Lanka at home, as he vowed to maintain the same excitement and consistency in the format.

“It’s an honor to play and represent my country. I know there is a lot of hard work ahead, especially with a big series against Sri Lanka coming up. I’m excited to maintain consistency and do my best to help England succeed.” The Chelsea-born pacer shed light on his goal.

On James Anderson’s farewell at Lord’s, he made a fabulous debut, bagging 12 wickets in the game, as he ran through the opponent’s batting order to bundle them out for just 121. He followed it with initial heroics with another five-wicket haul as they recorded an innings win by 114 runs.

“I didn’t come with any expectations. but to take a few wickets is great. It was a special (speaking on the Lord’s Test) and an incredible week and one I won’t be able to forget.” Gus Atkinson expressed at the end of the Edgbaston third Test match.

“Bowling with Woody (Mark Wood), he is so good and he is always there to help you out. Watching him was special and it was great to watch. It was great fun and a series I won’t forget. Looking forward to the future.” He reflected.

The three-match series against Sri Lanka begins on August 21, at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. The second game will take place at Lord’s, while Kennington Oval will host the third and final Test of the summer.