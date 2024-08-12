New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has announced their squad for the upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan and the two more red-ball games in Sri Lanka, both of which, according to few reports, are going to take place in Galle, even though it’s yet to get certainty. Tim Southee is going to lead the 15-member squad.

The tourists have picked up five spinners in their bowling options, which is quite likely for any side when they are visiting the Asian countries. But in that case, the place of Tim Southee even as a captain has been under doubt. The pacer may miss a few games if the conditions push the management to go for a different balance.

The veteran fast bowler didn’t enjoy a great season at home last summer, where he picked up only six wickets in four games against South Africa and Australia.

Not Kane Williamson!! This batter will lead the Blackcaps in Tim Southee’s absence

The head coach of the New Zealand side, Gary Stead, has touched on the familiar point of how difficult it becomes for the pacers to bowl in these conditions due to the nature of the surface and the heat and humidity of the conditions.

“Test tours to the subcontinent can ask some really tough questions of pace bowlers due to the nature of the pitches and the heat and humidity.” He expressed in the presser.

Even before announcing the squad, the coach and captain have already spoken about this decision, and Tim Southee has shown his support for the better of their cricket and the team, which will also manage the workload of the side. In Southee’s absence, the opening batter, Tom Latham will captain the team.

“While we’re going over with an open mind around conditions, there is an understanding that all our bowling options may be needed across the different Tests. Tim and I have discussed this and the need during these overseas tours to balance the workloads of the pace-bowlers, including himself, to ensure the team is best served.” Stead told the reporters.

The pacer shared his 100th Test milestone with former all-format captain Kane Williamson at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch against Australia. He is their second-highest wicket-taker of the format, with 380 wickets at an average of just under 30 and a strike rate of nearly 60, with the best figures of 7/64.

When it comes to his records in Asia, Tim Southee has captured 58 wickets in 17 games, at an average of 26.50, celebrating three five-wicket hauls.

The maiden champions of the World Test Championship (WTC), in 2023-25, is at the third position in the table with three victories in six games, at a winning rate of 50%. They keep on pushing to reach the final of the third cycle, which is scheduled to take place next June at Lord’s.

That means all these five games (apart from the Afghanistan game, which isn’t part of the WTC) will be seriously vital for the side to make their presence among the top two. The last time they toured Sri Lanka for two games in the Test series in 2019, they lost the first one in Galle by six wickets and won the second one in Colombo by innings and 65 runs.

New Zealand squad for Afghanistan and Sri Lanka Tests

Tim Southee (captain), Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Kane Williamson, Will Young