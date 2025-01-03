It hasn’t been a great end for India and their captain, Rohit Sharma, to the previous year 2024, and it hasn’t been a great start either for the opening batter in 2025, as he was left out for the fifth and final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The year started with a positive victory for the Blue Brigade, with a victory at the Newlands in Cape Town.

India started the BGT 2024-25 with the help of their 295-run victory at the Optus Stadium in Perth, under the leadership of Jasprit Bumrah, when Rohit wasn’t available for the game because of the birth of his second child. However, since his return during the second innings, the right-handed batter hasn’t found the situation easy enough.

The opening batter of India finished the BGT with the help of 31 runs in five innings at an average of 6.20, with the best score of ten. The Nagpur-born ends the year with an average of 24 with just two centuries and as many half-centuries. Bumrah walked out to toss at the SCG to inform that Rohit had opted for rest in this game.

The Mumbai batter is yet to clarify his future in the format to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), as the speculations opened the doors for the selection committee of the board to discuss the leadership options for their upcoming event– ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Hardik Pandya could lead India in Champions Trophy 2025 if BCCI removes Rohit Sharma as captain

The Indian captain decided to retire from the shortest format of the game after their victory in the T20 World Cup 2024 against South Africa in the final in the West Indies and the United States of America. The speculations have started to grow over the future of the veteran across formats, as the transition of the side is nearly confirmed under the head coach Gautam Gambhir, as the report in MyKhel hinted.

It has been informed that the BCCI has been exploring a few different leadership options in the 50-over format. The report revealed that Rohit’s role in the 50-over format as the captain has come under scrutiny or perhaps the selectors could think of lighting the burden on the 37-year-old.

Rohit Sharma is the fourth highest run-getter in the history of 50-over World Cups with 1575 runs in 28 innings at an average of 60.57 and a strike rate of more than 105 with the help of seven centuries and six half-centuries. The opening batter also contributed significantly to the T20 World Cup, ending as the second-leading run-scorer of the event.

The all-rounder of the side, Hardik Pandya, has emerged to be the next leader of the side. The all-rounder has carried so much experience in the format having led the team across the white-ball formats in the last two years.

“Hardik has the knack for leading in high-pressure situations, and his experience as an all-rounder and leader makes him an ideal choice for an ICC tournament like the Champions Trophy.” The report of MyKhel expressed.

India is not a side to favor the spilled captaincy in the past, but with the T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, not having cemented his place in the ODI set-up, it’s unlikely for him to get selected among the 15 members in the eight-team competition. The other players to keep their cards ahead are the wicket-keepers, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill.

“Gill needs more grooming to mature into a leader, and SKY’s ODI performances haven’t been convincing enough. Hardik remains the most balanced option to lead India in ODIs if Rohit is unavailable.” It has been highlighted.