Just a couple of days before the start of the five-match one-day international series against Australia at home, England loses their white-ball captain Jos Buttler, who also missed the three T20Is with a calf injury, as the board has named Harry Brook, the upcoming superstar of their cricket.

The injury of the wicket-keeper batter has offered a new opportunity to spin all-rounder Liam Livingstone, who was overlooked from the 50-over side during its first selection. Harry Brook has been groomed for leadership for many years, having captained the side during the U-19 World Cup in 2018, besides captaining Yorkshire in four Blast games in 2022.

The youngster also led the Northern Superchargers in the Hundred 2024, winning five out of the six completed games before they missed the qualification for the knockout stage by a whisker.

Harry Brook’s selection as a leader shows England’s desire for a young side

The 25-year-old has featured in only 15 games in the 50-over format, having collected only 407 runs at an average of under 30 and a strike rate of 94.87 with the help of three half-centuries at a best score of 80. He was the vice-captain of Ollie Pope’s England team in the recent Test series, which they won by a 2-1 margin against Sri Lanka.

“It’s going to be a great opportunity for Brooky (Harry Brook) to be the captain. He is a pretty laid-back character, but I think he has everything in line. He is a really good thinker about it. I’m sure he’ll do that his way, and he’ll get a feel for those moments [in games].” Buttler expressed the reporters during the washed-out fixture against Australia in the third T20I.

The prolonged absence of the veteran has been a concern for the selectors, as the aim was to give him time with the young squad. The calf injury has been a problem for him, as he missed the most [part of the Sri Lanka series in 2021 and couldn’t participate in the seven-match T20I series against Pakistan.

Harry Brook will have a young team to lead against Australia, who has been decorated with full power as most of their experienced members, including Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell, making a comeback in the series.

“It’s a bit slower than hoped. I’m going to be missing the ODI series as well, so that’s a shame.” The Manchester batter remarked. “But at my age, just got to make sure I get it right. It’s a shame to miss some cricket and stuff, but I just want to get it right. There’s lots to look forward to in the future.”

The ODI series ends just three days before the England side departs for their three-match Test series in Pakistan, as Harry Brook will also be part of those games, making it more difficult for him to concentrate.

“Having spoken to Baz about it, he stumbled across it with injury preventing him from keeping wicket, but then he enjoyed being next to the bowler at mid-off. I’m very open to those kind of things. I just want what’s best for the team.” Buttler shaded light.

The left-arm pacer of the Three Lions, Josh Hull, who sustained a minor quad injury on Test debut, will miss the ODI series against Australia. Even though, his participation in the upcoming Pakistan trip is not under threat.

England’s Updated ODI Squad vs Australia

Harry Brook (captain), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, John Turner.