Himanshu Singh, a young Mumbai off-spinner, has been summoned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to join Team India in Chennai which will be held before the Bangladesh Test series commences on September 19.

Bangladesh will travel to India for the two-Test and three-T20I series, which begins on September 19 in Chennai. The second Test will be played in Kanpur from September 27 onwards. Notably, the two-match Test series is also part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle.

The three T20Is will be played in Gwalior on October 6, in Delhi on October 9, and in Hyderabad on October 12. It’s worth noting that this is former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir’s debut Test series as head coach.

The Indian team’s training camp will take place in Chennai from September 13 to 18. All selected players must come by September 12, excluding those competing in the Duleep Trophy, who will join after their matches.

Himanshu Singh called up to join the Team India camp for the Bangladesh Tests

Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar and his panel have been attentively following Himanshu Singh’s performance. The six-foot-four off-spinner has been compared to veteran Ravichandran Ashwin due to his similar bowling action and remarkable control.

“All the selected players for the camp have been asked to report to Chennai on September 12. Those who are playing in the Duleep Trophy will leave for Chennai after the first match. Ajit Agarkar (India’s chief selector) and his co-selectors have been impressed with Himanshu for a while and have been tracking his progress. He is tall (six foot four inches) and has an action similar to that of Ashwin,” a BCCI source told Times of India.

Himanshu has played for Mumbai’s U-16 and U-23 squads. The young bowler also attended BCCI’s ‘developing players’ camps in Anantapur and Bengaluru a few years ago. The program with veteran players assisted him in honing his abilities and progressing toward representing India.

Himanshu Singh, 21, wowed national selectors with his play in the Dr (Capt) K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament. On Saturday, he got 7 wickets for 74 runs for Mumbai versus Andhra at the Alur-1 Ground. He has yet to feature for Mumbai’s senior team.

Also Read: Yograj Singh Targets This Young Player; Blames Him As ‘Koyala’