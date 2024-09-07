The former Indian pacer, Yograj Singh, has always been in the news for his outrageous comments on current and former players of the Indian team, as he seems to have personal issues with two former World Cup-winning captains of the Blue Brigade- the legendary Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni.

Yograj Singh has consistently targeted the former wicket-keeper batter of the national side for the downfall of his son, Yuvraj Singh, the former Indian spin all-rounder, since the end of the T20 World Cup 2014, where they finished as the runners-up of the side.

The former pacer from Chandigarh hasn’t enjoyed a successful career with the ball, as he featured in only one Test match for the India team, where he picked up one wicket at an average of 63 during the 1981-82 season against New Zealand in Wellington before being dropped out of the side.

“Woh Koyla hi hai”- Yograj Singh blames this young Indian pacer

Since going after some of the former Indian players, Yograj Singh has generated attention due to his recent comments on the upcoming left-arm pacer of the Blue Brigade, Arjun Tendulkar, who is the son of Sachin Tendulkar.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Mocked By Australia’s Scott Boland; Recalls Dismissing Him In WTC 2023 Final

Arjun has sought the guidance of the former pacer to improve his cricketing skills. In a recent interview, the 66-year-old was asked to share the experience of training he had with the left-arm pacer.

“Apne heera deha hai koyle ki khan mein? Wo koyla hi hai.” [Have you seen a diamond in a coal mine? He is the coal.” Yograj Singh expressed this in a statement which went viral.

The veteran made a blunt assessment of the cricketing abilities of the left-arm pacer in the cricketing community and beyond. His comparison of Arjun Tendulkar to coal in a coal mine has been met with mixed views on the internet. Some have criticized those comments, while a few have defended his personal view, which he could easily bring based on his experience as a coach.

Arjun, the 24-year-old pacer, has featured in 13 FC games for Mumbai and Goa altogether, where he has picked up 21 wickets at an average of 45.19 and a strike rate of 79.3 with the best of 4/49 in an innings. He has also picked up 26 wickets in 21 T20s at an economy of 8.61 and an average of 22.07.

“Nikalo patthar hi hai, kisi tarashgir ke haath me dalo to chamak ke duniya ko Kohinoor ban jata hai. (It’s coal that’s a rock when taken out from a mine but, if it’s given in proper hands, it goes on to become Kohinoor.)” The Chandigarh-born shaded light.

“It’s priceless. But if that same diamond reaches a person who doesn’t know its worth, he destroys it. I don’t say it myself that Yograj Singh is a great crafter. Yuvraj Singh says, ‘There is magic in my dad’s hand, he made me what I am.’ Yograj Singh remarked. “Earlier, I was abused ‘Hitler, Dragon Singh, I hate my father.’ Everybody hated me in my home. My relatives said I shouldn’t have been a father.”

Also Read: Ravichandran Ashwin Trolls Pakistani Fan With “All Iz Well” Meme For Mocking Nitish Kumar Reddy

The 2011 World Cup winning squad member of the side, Yuvraj Singh, however, has expressed his concerns over his father’s various statements and suggested that his dad had ‘mental issues’ but is unwilling to accept.

“I think my father has mental issues, and he just doesn’t want to accept it.” The former all-rounder clarified during a podcast, signaling his discomfort with his father’s persistent accusations.