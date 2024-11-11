The veteran left-arm fast bowler for Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman, is unlikely to feature for the upcoming three ODIs and as many as T20Is against West Indies in the Caribbean as he has applied for leave to their cricket board in December to be with his wife, who is expecting a child.

Rahman is currently busy with national commitments as he is playing the ongoing three-match ODI series against Afghanistan at Sharjah. In the opening fixture of the series, the 29-year-old picked up four wickets in his spell of ten overs, using the slower ball and cutters in a brilliant shape on that surface.

Bangladesh didn’t enjoy the result of the encounter as they were bundled out for just 143 runs, accepting a defeat by 92 runs. However, two days later, they made an incredible comeback in the contest. Defending the powerplay score of 253 runs, Mustafizur grabbed a couple of wickets in his spell of eight overs, giving away 37 runs in the form of opponent captain Hashmatullah Shahidi and the premier leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

Mustafizur Rahman unlikely for Bangladesh in the white-ball series vs West Indies

The board official, in interaction with Cricbuzz, has confirmed that they are yet to take the final call on the development but are expected to make it after going through a discussion with the pacer following his arrival from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the end of the three-match 50-over series.

“He (Mustafizur) indeed asked for leave (during the white-ball series against West Indies), but we are yet to decide as there is still time in our hands. Let him come, and we can talk over the matter and see whether he can be available for one format (ODIs, T20Is) or not.” The official expressed in the statement.

“At the same time, we have to consider this is a family issue, and it is a top priority for everyone.” He shed light.

The experience of the pacer will be huge for the Bangladesh side in the slow tracks of the Caribbean. The veteran, who made his debut in the 50-over format nearly a decade ago, has picked up 170 scalps in 105 innings at an average of under 26 and a strike rate of 30 with the help of six four-wicket hauls and five fifers.

In the shortest format of the game, he has played 105 innings for the Tigers, collecting 132 wickets at an average of 21.62 and a strike rate of under 18 with an economy rate of 7.51 thanks to the best bowling figure of 6/10.

The Bangladesh pacer, due to the constant injuries, has kept himself away from the longest format of the game for more than two years, having taken just 31 wickets in 25 innings at an average of over 36 and a strike rate of around 12 overs.

He is expected to return to Dhaka on November 13 after the last ODI against Afghanistan, scheduled to end with the series-deciding fixture on November 11 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Most of the Test squad members of the Bangladesh side will depart for the Caribbean from Dubai, while others, like Mominul Haque and Taijul Islam, will travel to that city soon to join the squad. The trip will begin on November 22 with the opening Test in Antigua.

The first ODI for Bangladesh will take place on December 08 at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts, while the T20I series will begin on December 16 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent.