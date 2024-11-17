India is preparing itself for the upcoming five-match Test series in Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. The last four to six weeks haven’t been healthy for the team in the format after they earned their first red-ball series defeat at home in more than a decade, while for the first time since 2000, the Blue Brigade was whitewashed as home in the five-day format.

India, for the 0-3 clean sweep series loss at home, now stands at a place where they will need to win four of their last five games without conceding a defeat to confirm their final qualification for the third successive cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25. That will also push them to achieve their third consecutive series win down under in the five-day format.

But before the series, there are a few ongoing concerns for the side, which is not confirmed about the presence of their Test captain Rohit Sharma and the premier fast bowler Mohammad Shami. The former was waiting for the birth of his child before getting blessed with a baby boy two days ago.

Shami, on the other hand, has been struggling with his knee injury and has been out of action since winning the ‘Player of the Series’ award in the 2023 ODI World Cup at home. He was not selected in the squad of the BGT 2024-25 primarily before showing his rhythm and match fitness during the fifth round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 for Bengal when he faced Madhya Pradesh at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Both of them will be massively important for India going into the opening game of the series, scheduled to start on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

India to enjoy the presence of Mohammad Shami and Rohit Sharma before the Perth Test

The current reports of Dainik Bhaskar have sprayed new delight among the fans of the Indian side, as Rohit is set to leave for Australia for the first Test while the Bengal pacer is also expected to travel alongside the Indian leader. The latter, however, is likely to join the squad for the second Test in Adelaide.

Before that day-night fixture, the visiting team will feature in a three-day warm-up contest against the Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra for the preparation, and that will allow the Uttar Pradesh-born to get more practice rather than featuring in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25.

India has already enjoyed the return of Shami in the Ranji clash, where he picked up four wickets in the first innings in 19 overs. The star bowler, with his usual run-up and shape, got the ball dragged onto the stumps against the opponent captain, Shubham Sharma, while Saaransh Jain was squared up against the late movement of the pacer.

Kumar Karthikeya nicked behind the out-swinger. In the second innings, the fast bowler added three more wickets, with the best being the one that jagged back to disturb the stumps of Rajat Patidar. The biggest satisfaction for the selectors of India is the 43.2 overs Shami bowled without any concern across four days.

He has enjoyed 31 Test wickets for India in eight games down under, shouldering on two five-wicket hauls at an average of over 34. His presence will also help the leader of the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah, take some respite from the attention.

Rohit’s probable return for the Perth Test will make the team comfortable, both for the captaincy and opening position, as they look, to begin with, pure sharpness.