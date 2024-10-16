The International Cricket Council (ICC) has added three new names for the ‘Hall of Fame award as one player, each from England, South Africa, and India, has made their inclusions in the list. The former England opening batter captain Alastair Cook is the first name on the list.

The left-handed batter cracked nearly 16000 runs in international cricket, as he is the second highest Test run-getter for the Three Lions with 12472 runs at an average of 45.35 in 161 games, while in 92 ODIs, he cracked 3204 runs at an average of 36.40. He wins a place in the ICC Hall of Fame among some of the greats of the game.

“It was a surprise, and certainly just when you read the list of people that you’re joining, it’s a great list to have joined. I feel very privileged. Every time I pulled on the English shirt, I tried my best to be as good as I could be. I had the best 20 years playing cricket.” The veteran batter displayed his surprise to ICC when he was told of his induction.

Also Read: Chandika Hathurusingha’s Contract Terminated By Bangladesh Board For Assaulting A Player

His mental toughness and resilience were evident during his career, highlighted by his 159 consecutive Test matches, a world record for the most successive red-ball games so far.

Ab De Villers and India’s Neetu David Join the ICC Hall Of Fame List

The former South African middle-order batter and captain, Ab de Villiers, is second on the list. His record in the Tests and ODIs is extraordinary. In 114 Tests, the right-handed batter has notched up 8765 runs at an average of over 50, while in the 50-over format, the wicket-keeper batter has drilled 9577 runs at an average of over 53.

He made an incredible contribution to the game in his 14-year-long international career, where he still holds the record for the fastest-ever men’s ODI century, and multiple ICC Men’s ODI Player of the Year awards, and was selected in the ICC Test team for numerous occasions.

The veteran finished with more than an average of 50 in both Test and ODI cricket, as he is the second-highest run-getter for the Proteas in international cricket under Jacques Kallis.

“It is a tremendous honor to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, joining a select group of cricketers to be recognized in this way. Cricket is often described as an individual sport within a team game, and it’s true that, whether you are a batter taking guard at the crease or a bowler pausing at the start of his run-up, you – and only you – are responsible for what happens.” The former captain of the Rainbow Nation addressed the ICC interaction.

In the third name of the list, Neetu David of India, who collected 41 wickets in ten Tests at an average of under 19 and 141 ODI scalps in 97 games at an average of less than 17, has found a place. She is just the second woman after Diana Edulji to win the ICC Hall of Fame.

Also Read: Harmanpreet Kaur’s India Captaincy Tenure To End As BCCI Looking For New Options- Reports

“It is truly an honor to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, something that I consider to be the highest recognition available to anyone who puts on their national team jersey. This comes after a lifetime of dedication to this great sport, and it caps a very special journey for me to get to this point.” She expressed to the ICC.

The 47-year-old Kanpur-born has been part of the Indian team for 13 years between 1995 and 2008. She thanked the ICC and the BCCI for such a remarkable feat.