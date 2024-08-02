The International Cricket Council (ICC) has almost confirmed Pakistan, for hosting the next edition of the Champions Trophy 2025. They have approved the budget despite India not giving their confirmation for their involvement in the competition.

The Board of Cricket Council in India (BCCI) is waiting for updates from the Indian Government regarding their trip to Pakistan, which the Blue Brigade hasn’t toured since the 2009 Asia Cup and is unlikely to do so for this upcoming event.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has also avoided issuing any statement on the development as they are preparing themselves before the venue check-up next month.

ICC approves this large budget for the Champions Trophy 2025

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved a budget of approximately USD 70 million to organize the tournament earlier next year. The decision has been made after scrutiny by the ICC’s financial and commercial committee, chaired by the BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

A source of the PTI news agency has reported that Shah has reviewed the budget that was prepared and jointly submitted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

‘The approximate budget is around USD 70 million and only USD 4.5 million has been allocated as additional expenses.” The source expressed.

The Indian team is looking forward to activating the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy and playing their games of the event outside the country, either in Dubai or Sri Lanka, just as they played the last year’s Asia Cup 2023.

However, the approval of the total budget and the additional expenses have sparked speculation around the tournament. There are concerns that backup funds might be needed in case India decides not to send its team to Pakistan, which then will require moving some of the game outside the country to other venues.

The source also revealed that the indications are that the additional amount of USD 4.5 million is too meager compared to the total budget that’s going to cover moving the games from Pakistan.

The leader of the Asia Cricket Council (ACC), Jay Shah has also made the decision where the 20-over format of the Asia Cup is being scheduled to play in India in 2025, while the 50-over format in 2027 will take place in Bangladesh.

The source has also revealed that the tentative format for the upcoming Asia Cup will see India and Pakistan being involved in the same group and playing against each other. This could lead them to the Super Four stage of the competition and then a third possible contest between them if they qualify for the final.

“A third match could happen if they qualify for the final.” The source observed.

The source also noted that despite India activating the hybrid model in the previous season of the Asia Cup at the eleventh hour and playing their games of the competition in Sri Lanka, the Asian Cricket Council still managed to make a profit out of it.

“The profits came because of the India and Pakistan games.” The source observed.

Whether India makes their trip to Pakistan or not for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is expected to be known in the next upcoming months.