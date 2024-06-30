Team India head coach Rahul Dravid received rich praise from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Men in Blue won the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados.

India won the title in Barbados on Saturday, defeating South Africa’s Aiden Markram by 7 runs. In a poignant letter, Modi hailed Dravid’s exceptional coaching tenure, emphasizing his substantial contributions to the team’s triumph.

The Prime Minister praised Dravid for his unwavering dedication, strategic ideas, and ability to develop talent, which have revolutionized the Indian cricket team. The Prime Minister thanked Dravid for his services, recognizing the inspiration he has brought to generations of cricket fans.

“Rahul Dravid’s incredible coaching journey has shaped the success of Indian cricket. His unwavering dedication, strategic insights and nurturing the right talent have transformed the team. India is grateful to him for his contributions and for inspiring generations. We are happy to see him lift the World Cup. Happy to have congratulated him,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Rahul Dravid hopes to remain friends with Rohit Sharma

India began a new chapter in its rich history by winning its second T20 World Cup after a 14-year wait. Rahul Dravid’s term as Team India’s head coach came to a conclusion fittingly.

During the exuberant celebrations, Dravid let free and expressed his emotions. Dravid unleashed his silly avatar as he joked about being unemployed in a few weeks and expressed his desire to remain pals with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.

Dravid was tremendously happy with the Indian squad for breaking their 11-year trophy drought and winning an ICC title. He praised the Indian team’s effort in making a spectacular comeback from a position when South Africa was leading the race.

“I really have felt short of words over the last few hours. I just could not be more proud of this team, the way we had to fight difficult situations. Even today I think it was a great testimony for the team to lose three wickets in the first six overs, to be in the kind of position we were in, but the boys just kept fighting, they kept believing,” Dravid told PTI.

The historic victory signaled the conclusion of Dravid’s coaching tenure, which began in September 2021. Dravid remarked that he will miss Rohit as a person, rather not just as a captain or player.

He said: “Just phenomenal, just lovely to be a part of a dressing room like this. It’s a memory of a lifetime for me, so I am thankful and grateful to the team and the support staff who have made this possible. I will miss him (Rohit) as a person, forget the cricket, forget the captain and everything. I just hope we will still be friends.”

