There was a huge delay for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in declaring the central contracts of the 2024-25 season for the national players, where several key members of the side, like the veteran opening pair of Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq, the wicket-keeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed, missed out from the rewards.

The board is yet to secure the signature of the players in the contract before their departure to Australia for the start of the ODI series on November 04. The reports have claimed that they would approve the submission via the email process. The new contracts of the Pakistan players retain their previous fees and monthly salaries before including an increase in the salary from the share of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The payment for playing a Test match is PKR 1257795, while for a 50-over game, the money is PKR 644620, while for the 20-over clash, the amount is PKR 418584. In the first category, the two experienced players, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, are going to earn PKR 4.5 million as the monthly contract fee.

The ICC shares an increase of 3% in the 2024-25 revenue, which has hiked the price to PKR 2.07 million monthly, compared to the previous PKR 1.53 million. That brings their monthly amount to PKR 6.57 million.

In the second category of the contracts, two Pakistan pacers, Naseem Shah and the left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, along with their captain Shan Masood, will receive a monthly salary of PKR 3 million, including an ICC share of PKR 1.552 million, up from the previous price of PKR 1.147 million, totaling PKR 4.552 million monthly.

Price hike for the Pakistan players in their central contract 2024-25

The ‘C’ category players include the opening batter of Pakistan Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, and Shadab Khan, all of whom will earn a monthly salary of PKR 1 million, with an ICC share of PKR 1.035 million, up from the previous PKR 765000 bringing their monthly total of PKR 2.035 million.

The D category players are composed of Aamir Jamal, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Harira, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, and Usman Khan. They will earn a price of PKR 750000 as their monthly salary.

With the addition of the ICC share a price of PKR 517500 (up from PKR 382500), the monthly total will now be PKR 1.267 million. Additionally, the centrally contracted Pakistan players will receive substantial compensation for playing domestic matches, with a fee of PKR 628898 for a four-day game, while PKR 322310 has been locked in for an ODI game and PKR 209292 for the 20-over clash.

The Green Brigade had a historic Test series victory at home after nearly four years against England with a 2-1 margin. When they lost the opening game of the series against the Ollie Pope-led side on the road track of Multan, putting on over 800 runs in their lone innings.

Later, they changed the selection committee of the side and decided to bring a few faces. This led to the tracks being changed differently. The spin-friendly tracks were too hard for the last two games for the visiting side, who had hardly any answer against Sajid Khan and Noman Ali.

Pakistan later needed to appoint a new white-ball captain, and they brought on Mohammad Rizwan in the position, besides keeping Salman as his deputy.