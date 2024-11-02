The retention of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has seen the Mumbai Indians (MI) keeping their core group intact for the next three seasons of the tournament. In that case, they have kept the premier Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah as the first retention for INR 18 crore, which is costlier than the three veterans who have led the Indian team in T20Is—Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav.

Jasprit Bumrah came into the franchise as a 19-year-old in the past before earning success with the ball and later going on to make his debut for the national side in the future. But to get the better of Rohit, Sky, and Hardik in the price after nearly 12 seasons is nothing short of a huge achievement for the pacemaker.

The reports have claimed that Mahela Jayawardene, who recently returned as the head coach of the five-time champions, was in favor of paying all four players equal amounts, only for the rest three to advocate more money to the Indian pacer. Later, the senior management of the team, including Akash Ambani, finalized the list.

The list was known to be prepared in October last year and later got more life when Jasprit Bumrah was rewarded the ‘Player of the Tournament’ for India’s 2024 T20 World Cup campaign, with 15 wickets in eight innings at an average of under nine and a strike rate of below 12 with an economy of 4.17.

Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain in the same tournament, finished as the second-highest run-getter of the event with 257 runs in eight innings at an average of over 36 and a strike rate of 156.70 with the help of three half-centuries at a best score of 92 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah is mentally ready to shoulder the responsibility of Mumbai Indians in the future

When the Ahmedabad-born came into the team, he had the back of the former Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga with him, and that combinational became lethal as the tournament progressed to its new editions. But, once the latter put curtains down, it was up to the former, who led the bowling department of the side in a great way. Now, he is prepared to accept the change of role and carry the responsibility of the team and their youngsters.

“It feels good. I came here as a 19-year-old teenager, and now I’m going to turn 31. I have a son, so it’s been a complete journey. I’m happy that the journey is continuing, and yeah, no better feeling. When I came, all the legends of the game were here, and you know, I used to ask a lot of questions.” Jasprit Bumrah expressed in the video posted by the Mumbai Indians franchise after the retentions of the IPL 2025.

“So now, slowly, the role is changing, and a lot of youngsters are coming into our team, who are eight years younger than me. I always feel happy to help because I got a lot of help when I started.” The 30-year-old reflected.

In 133 innings for the MI side, Jasprit Bumrah has bagged 165 scalps in the history of the IPL at an average of under 23 and a strike rate of 18.5 with an economy rate of 7.30, shouldering on two five-wicket hauls.

“The winning mentality is always there because you’re playing sport to win. If you are just there to participate, it doesn’t land up well. So, for me, I have a lot of belief in my ability. That’s always been the case when I was a child, I didn’t want to be just any cricketer, I wanted to contribute more.” The former T20I and Test captain of India remarked during the interaction.

Playing at the Wankhede has always been special for him, and he wants to get the energy and vibe back, something which was missing last year because Hardik Pandya was appointed as the new captain, replacing Rohit Sharma.

“We have been successful in the past, and we know how to win championships. It feels good to know that the crowd is behind you, that experience of playing in Wankhede is always great, that energy, that vibe is a sight to see.” Jasprit Bumrah concluded.