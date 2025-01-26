The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the Women’s T20I team of the year, which will be led by the South African captain Laura Wolvaardt. The veteran thumped 673 runs in 19 games at a strike rate of 125.09 in the T20I format with the help of one century and three half-centuries. She began the year with a 58* in 53 balls in Canberra against Australia.

The left-handed opening batter of India, Smriti Mandhana, has been slotted in the ICC Women’s T20I team to partner. The Southpaw has clubbed 763 runs in 23 games at an average of 42.38 and a strike rate of 126.53 with eight half-centuries. She cracked a stellar 54 against Australia at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Chamari Athapaththu of Sri Lanka drilled 720 T20I runs in 21 games at a strike rate of 126.76 with two centuries and four fifties. Her first hundred in the format came against Scotland, where he amassed 102 off 63 balls, before following it up with 69-ball 119* against Malaysia in the Women’s Asia Cup. He also claimed 21 wickets at an average of 16.80 and an economy rate of 6.36 in T20Is.

Hayley Matthews of West Indies has been slotted at number four in the ICC Women’s T20I team. The right-handed batter smacked 538 runs in 16 T20I games at a strike rate of 122. Her standout performance was against India in December when she smashed 85* at the DY Patil Stadium.

Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma make it to the ICC Women’s T20I team of the year 2024

Nat Sciver-Brunt of England raises her bat thrice in the shortest format. She drilled 423 runs in 16 games of the shortest format at a strike rate of 133.86, thanks to three half-centuries. She also claimed seven wickets in 16 games, being consistent with the ball throughout the year.

Melanie Kerr of New Zealand has also made it into the ICC Women’s T20I team on the back of her 387 runs in 18 games and picked up 29 wickets at an average of 15.55. Her impressive performance came against Australia in Sharjah with the figures of 4/26 in an innings, and she went on to add 10 wickets more to her tally in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Richa Ghose from India has been the most standout wicket-keeper across any team. Her aggressive batting of 365 runs in 21 games at an average of 33.18 and a strike rate of 156.55 with two half-centuries put him ahead in the race from many veterans. The right-handed batter maintained the rate with the help of 54 runs in 21 balls against West Indies at the DY Patil Stadium.

Marizanne Kapp of South Africa drilled 399 runs in 16 games at an average of 30.69 and picked up 11 wickets last year in the T20Is. She nailed a quickfire 57 runs in 33 balls against India in Chennai and added more to her tally. Her ability to take crucial wickets and score valuable runs to get the sixth position in the ICC Women’s All-rounder rankings.

Ireland’s Orla Prendergast, who bagged 544 runs at an average of 37 and picked 21 wickets at 12.90, impressed all with the eye-catching performances. Her knock of 67 runs in 48 balls against Zimbabwe set the tone before she made another stellar knock of 80 runs in 51 balls against England in September.

Deepti Sharma and Sadia Iqbal are the last two players to make it to the ICC T20I team. The former picked 30 wickets in 23 games at 17.80, while the Pakistani spinner collected 30 wickets in 19 games at below 15.

ICC Women’s T20I Team Of The Year 2024

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Smriti Mandhana, Chamari Athapaththu, Hayley Matthews, Nat Scriver-brunt, Melanie Kerr, Richa Ghosh (wk.), Marizanne Kapp, Orla Prendergast, Deepti Sharma, Sadia Iqbal.