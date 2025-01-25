The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has declared the dates and venues for the upcoming tri-series involving South Africa and New Zealand. This series is a preparation for the Champions Trophy 2025, which is scheduled to begin a week after the end of this particular series. The newly built venues will be the biggest attraction of the four games.

Due to the eight-team tournament, the Pakistani board decided to renovate their three grounds- the National Stadium in Karachi, the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and the Rawalpindi Stadium. The work is yet to be finished, but the PCB is confident of the first two grounds organizing the four games.

All three teams will face each other before the top two teams square up for the final encounter. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side will host the opening game against the Blackcaps on February 08 at the Gaddafi Stadium, which will also see the day game between the Mitchell Santner-led side and the Proteas.

Also Read: Zimbabwe Squad For ODI And T20I Series vs Ireland Revealed; Sikandar Raza Unavailable For One-off Test

The National Bank Stadium in Karachi will host the two games as well, including the Pakistan and South Africa fixture on February 12 and the final two days later. It has been addressed as the dress rehearsal for the grounds that have undergone refurbishing in the build-up to the marquee tournament.

National Stadium in Karachi to host Pakistan’s Tri-series 2025 final

The press release of the board informed that the spectator capacity has been increased at the Gaddafi Stadium, with new chairs installed throughout the venue.

“Additionally, 480 state-of-the-art LED lights have been installed to enhance broadcast LUX levels, ensuring a superior viewing experience for fans worldwide. To further elevate the spectator experience, two giant digital replay screens – measuring 80 feet x 30 feet and 22 feet x 35 feet – have been installed.” The PCB board release expressed.

“A brand-new hospitality enclosure for players and officials is near completion, ensuring that the iconic stadium is fully operational to deliver an unparalleled experience for all stakeholders.” The statement addressed.

Pakistan tried its best to ensure India’s attendance at the ICC event on this side of the border, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wrote to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to inform them that they won’t be traveling due to security reasons.

The PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, wasn’t in favor of the hybrid mode, but the latest discussion between the three boards, involving the ICC after Jay Shah was appointed as the new chairman, sealed the deal. It has been reported that neither of these two sides will host each other in any ICC event until 2027.

That means Pakistan won’t be playing any game in India during the 2026 T20 World Cup, co-hosted by Sri Lanka. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be playing all of its games at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, including the final and semifinal if they qualify for the competition.

Also Read: Ex-Pakistan Batter Criticizes Babar Azam For This Current Selector’s Test Retirement In 2022

“Significant enhancements have also been made at the Karachi Stadium, including the creation of a new hospitality enclosure for players and officials at the University End.” The statement of the PCB is addressed.

“To improve broadcast coverage, 350 LED lights have been installed, ensuring optimal visibility for global audiences. Two digital replay screens have already been fixed, and 5,000 new chairs have been installed to enhance spectator comfort.” It has been noted.

Pakistan-New Zealand-South Africa Tri Series 2025 Schedule