Mohammad Shami, the India pacer, gave a savage mocking reply to Sanjay Manjrekar, who predicted his fate in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Manjrekar had suggested a huge price cut in the big auction due to his latest injury worries.

Although the fast bowler appears to be back in action and fully fit, his injury history should cause franchises to reconsider signing him.

Sanjay Manjrekar stated on Star Sports that Mohammad Shami’s price would fall due to his extensive history of ailments. Manjrekar added that Shami can break down at any stage throughout the season, which might have an impact on a franchise’s roster.

“There will definitely be interest from teams, but given (Mohammad) Shami’s injury history—and this recent one took a significant amount of time to recover—there’s always a concern about a potential breakdown during the season. If a franchise invests heavily and then loses him mid-season, their options become limited. This concern might lead to a drop in his price tag,” Manjrekar said.

Mohammad Shami’s most recent international appearance was in the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 against Australia in Ahmedabad. Since then, he has been absent from the team owing to fitness issues. The quick bowler underwent Achilles tendon surgery earlier this year.

He returned to play in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 after healing and rehabbing at the NCA. He picked up seven wickets for Bengal against Madhya Pradesh and bowled over 40 overs in Indore.

He has been chosen to Bengal’s Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy team, and the BCCI is expected to make a decision on his India comeback once he plays a few matches in the competition.

Mohammad Shami gives a tight slap to Sanjay Manjrekar in the form of a brutal reply

While Manjrekar has no doubts that there would be a host of teams after Shami in the auction, he doesn’t feel the pacer would bag more than INR 6.25 crore.

Mohammad Shami, who was not on the Gujarat Titans’ retention list, recently returned from surgery and responded angrily to Sanjay Manjrekar.

“Baba ji ki jay ho. Thodasa gyan apne future k liye bhi bacha lo kaam ayega Sanjay (Manjrekar) G? Kisi ko future janna ho toh sir se mile (Glory to Baba Ji. Save a little wisdom for your own future too, it might come in handy, Sanjay G. If anyone wants to know their future, they should meet the sir),” Shami posted on his Instagram handle.

Mohammad Shami has registered for a base price of Rs 2 crore for the IPL 2025 auction. He was picked by Gujarat Titans in 2022 for Rs 6.25 crore.

