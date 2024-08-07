Ihsanullah Janat has been banned from all forms of cricket for five years for violating the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and ICC Anti-Corruption Codes during the second Kabul Premier League (KPL). On Wednesday, August 7, the ACB issued an official statement about the fiasco.

On July 29, 2016, Afghanistan’s Ihsanullah Janat made his first-class debut against the Netherlands in the 2015-17 ICC Intercontinental Cup. He has played three Tests, sixteen One-Day Internationals, and one Twenty20 International. The right-handed hitter has 110 Test runs, 307 One-Day Internationals, and 20 T20Is.

His debut international appearance came in an ODI against Zimbabwe in February 2017. Meanwhile, his Test debut occurred in March 2019 against Ireland. Janar’s lone Twenty20I appearance was against Zimbabwe in June 2022.

This was also his last appearance on the world stage. Janat’s first-class statistics are extraordinary, with 1,568 runs in 19 matches at a startling average of 56. The five-year ban comes at a critical point in the Khost native’s cricketing career.

Afghanistan Cricket Board hands Ihsanullah Janat a 5-year ban

On Wednesday (August 7), the Afghanistan Cricket Board issued a five-year suspension to Ihsanullah Janat from ‘all types of cricket activity’ for violating the ACB and ICC anti-corruption codes during this year’s Kabul Premier League.

The 26-year-old batter, who last played for the national team in 2022, admitted to the charges and his role in unethical operations.

“Janat was found guilty of violating Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, which involves improper influence or efforts to fix the result, progress, conduct, or any other aspect of a match. In light of this violation, he has been handed a five-year ban from all cricket-related activities,” ACB said in a statement.

The ACB Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) has revealed that three other players are suspected of match-fixing, and investigations are ongoing. Decisions about their involvement will be made after their guilt is confirmed.

The ban on Ihsanullah Janat takes effect immediately with the release of this statement and will remain in place for the next five years," ACB added.

