The Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim feels that their game plan against India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, where they failed to chase 120 runs in 20 overs, was the main reason behind their defeat, which kicked them out of the group stage of the competition.

In that game, India was well over Pakistan in the first 11 overs of their batting with 89/3, but the bowlers made a good comeback in the first innings, to restrict them to 119, with six balls to spare.

Even in the run-chase, the 2009 champions found themselves in a great position with 48 runs required with just two wickets down in about eight overs, which should make it a very easy chase at the end. But Imad Wasim found himself in the firing line, as he struggled for his 23-ball 15 runs where he could hit only one boundary.

The other batters in the order failed to make any contribution towards the end overs, which means the Babar Azam-led side fell short by six runs, to gift India the victory in the colorful wrapper.

‘I let the team down because…’- Imad Wasim

The all-rounder, even after making his retirement, came back in to the squad for the T20 World Cup, as the national side was looking for an experienced left-arm spin all-rounder. It was quite bizarre to see Wasim miss three short balls back-to-back against Axar Patel to make any contact.

Coming on the eve of their last game of the tournament against Ireland in Florida, Imad spoke about the disappointment towards his team’s elimination, as he felt that the team shouldn’t let the guard down despite being a dead rubber.

Yes, this is the lowest point. You can’t go any lower than this. That’s the fact.” Imad Wasim commented on the press conference. “I know we’re out of the tournament and it’s hard for the players but at the end this is an international game, a World Cup game so we won’t take anything lightly.

The Glamorgan-born also vows to play the game for the pride of the country, which they have been doing for the course of the competition.

‘We will go out there and play for the country and play for the pride of our country which we already did but unfortunately the results we can’t control it.’ The left-arm spinner added. ‘Yeah, but we go out there and play like it’s a World Cup game.’

Imad Wasim came into the tournament after a very good Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he handled those nervy situations pretty well, as in that scenario of the India game, he was expected to take them over the line.

Talking about their game plan, the 35-year-old spoke about how the plan was to take the game deep, but in that situation, he made a few mistakes, as he pointed out his wrong execution behind the failure.

‘Our game plan (against India) was to take the chase deep. The wicket was tough to bat on. I let the team down because usually when I go in these situations, I stay very calm and finish the job. Finishing this chase was my job which I couldn’t do, and I am very hurt by that.’ Imad Wasim reflected. ‘But this is life, sometimes you make mistakes. I believe my planning was right but the execution wasn’t good.’

The veteran ended the conference by saying that retirement is not in his mind, as he trusts there are a lot of things that need to get sorted out in the Pakistan team.

‘As far as retirement is concerned, there’s a match tomorrow. We’ll play a match. And obviously, after that, we’ll think about it and sort out whatever we need to.’ Wasim concluded. ‘Because to be honest, a lot of things are going to be sorted out in the Pakistan team. The chairman and the board will sort it out.’