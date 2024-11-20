Over the years, whenever he has landed on the shores of Australia, there has been incredible pressure of expectation on the shoulders of Virat Kohli, the former Test captain of India, who has clubbed 1352 runs in 25 innings of the red-ball format at an average of over 54, thanks to six centuries and eight half-centuries.

Virat Kohli was under immense pressure going into the country for their 2014/15 Border Gavaskar Trophy after his poor returns of 134 runs in ten innings in England but turned the table with 692 runs in the series with the help of four centuries at the best score of 169 runs n Melbourne.

The former opening batter of the Indian side, Sunil Gavaskar, felt that given the Delhi-born wasn’t in good touch at home against New Zealand with just 93 runs coming off his blade in six innings, the latter would be eager to get the runs flowing.

“Because he hasn’t got runs against New Zealand, he’ll be very, very hungry. Having performed on these grounds, he’ll feel that extra bit of confidence. Of course, you need a bit of luck at the start, but if he gets off to a good start, he will get big runs.” Gavaskar expressed recently.

Virat Kohli notched up just two centuries in Tests in the last five years, the last of which came in July 2023 against the West Indies. In the same period, he has only two half-centuries to show besides his name and featured in only one red-ball fixture in the last trip to Australia.

“I think Virat knows exactly, what’s going to be planned. They’ll start with that line outside the off-stump and gauge what his mindset is. These days, he often leaves balls outside off and looks to drive anything pitched up. Australia might also try to cramp him for room and attack his body since he likes to get forward.” Sanjay Manjrekar also addressed the veteran.

Nathan Lyon is not ready to write off Virat Kohli despite regular struggles

When India won their maiden Test series in Australia during the 2018/19 series, Virat Kohli was the captain, with Ravi Shastri being the head coach of the side. Those two changed the entire mindset of the team as India found intensity in playing the five-day format.

The Mumbai-born also reckons that the 36-year-old would be pumped up going back to the land.

“You mellow with age, don’t you? But I think at the start of the Test series, you might just see (Kohli) firing again. He needs to be, I’d like to see him (like that) again. In the face, that’s Kohli. Come Australia, he’ll get his juices going. It’s about how he starts.” Shastri added.

The former premier all-rounder of Australia, Shane Watson, has called to leave Virat Kohli alone as he knows how to get the intensity in his batting, having broken so many records one after another.

“There have been in recent times, moments in this career that the fire has started to go out because it is just so hard to maintain that intensity in every moment he is involved in a game. And that is where Australia has to leave him alone and hope he doesn’t bring the intensity.” The former captain of the Aussies remarked.

The top-class off-spinner of the home side for the BGT 2024-25, Nathan Lyon, is not prepared to write off Virat Kohli as he displays his full respect towards the batter.

“Overall, look at his record. You don’t write off champions. I’ve got nothing but respect for Virat. I want to get him out, there’s no point in hiding behind that, but it’s challenging. It’s been pretty amazing competing against him so many times.” Lyon shed light.