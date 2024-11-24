The list of activities has been extended on a daily basis as there is still no confirmed news of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 taking place, which is scheduled to happen from the third week of February to the second week of March in Pakistan. But, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already refused to travel to the event.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been trying its best to conduct the smooth procession of the competition. But India has already informed that they won’t be traveling across the borders because of security concerns, to which the PCB has asked for detailed information on the issue.

Pakistan has already renovated its three grounds– the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the National Stadium in Karachi, and the Rawalpindi Stadium for the Champions Trophy 2025. They also connected to the BCCI to offer them the proposal to play their games in Lahore, which would help them to travel less in the country, along with the semifinal and the final.

Also Read: Tilak Verma Breaks Unique Record For India With This Feat During SMAT 2024

Despite the refusal of the BCCI, the PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi felt that the Blue Brigade should show a good gesture towards them by making their trip to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy for their step to visit India during last year’s ODI World Cup 2023, despite of their neighbor playing the Asia Cup, months before the 50-over event, in Sri Lanka making the Babar Azam-led side fly to the Island despite of being addressed as the host of the competition.

India to fly Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025? Report drops bombshell

The bilateral series relationship between these two countries has not been smooth in the last two decades or so, as India made their last tour to Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2008, while the Green Brigade came to this part of the world during the 2012 series, the 2016 T20 World Cup and the recent 50-over event.

Naqvi has, however, displayed positive expectations for the event, which is supposed to be their first since 1996.

“We have sent them (ICC) the questions we had. We are still waiting for their response. I believe that sports and politics are separate, and no country should mix the two. Even now, I still have positive expectations about the Champions Trophy.” He interacted with the press at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore a few days back.

The plan for the BCCI has always been activating the hybrid model, which will allow them to feature their portion of the event in either Dubai or Sri Lanka. This is something that Pakistan is not prepared to accept at any cost.

The recent reports could work in a positive mode for the Pakistan side, as their chief has been trying to convince Nawaz Sharif, who is a member of the assembly of the country, to arrange a call with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. They could lead the latter to travel for the Champions Trophy, and Sharif, as reported, has taken this request on a positive note.

Also Read: KL Rahul To Carry On Opening In 2nd Test Of BGT 2024-25? Former Indian Pacer Drops Bombshell

The stakeholders and broadcasters have been waiting for a long time, as they won’t be satisfied with the tournament happening without the India-Pakistan clash.

“At this moment, every team that has qualified for the Champions Trophy is ready to come. Nobody has any issues. I will say today also, if India has any concerns, speak to us about them, we can ease those concerns. I don’t think there is any reason for them not to visit.” Naqvi addressed.

Time will tell if the call between the PCB chief and India’s PM takes place but the ICC will need to make a quick call on the schedule of the event.