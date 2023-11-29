IND vs AUS: He Will Be A Great Asset To Indian Cricket – Ashish Nehra Hails Rinku Singh For His Brilliant Batting Against Australia

Former Indian bowler Ashish Nehra spoke extensively about Rinku’s role as a finisher for the Indian team in the five-match T20 series against Australia and described Rinku as a valuable contribution to Indian cricket. The Southpaw has impressed everyone with his finishing skills in the shorter format of the game.

The left-handed finisher was a consistent performer for his side in domestic and IPL cricket performing in every match to score vital runs in the backend of the innings. He provided his side the much-needed momentum in the final overs and completed the chase for his team against the formidable bowling attacks and has transformed his form into International Cricket.

After India’s second T20I victory over Australia, skipper Suryakumar Yadav famously said that Rinku Singh’s batting abilities reminded him of legendary Indian batter MS Dhoni and believes that he can be a great asset to Indian cricket in the T20 format of the game.

“This is not the first time he has done it. We all have been discussing his role, his power. Not just about his batting, even with the way he throws himself on the field, it shows he is a great team man. He will be a great asset to Indian cricket. Yes, we are talking only about T20 cricket, but who knows tomorrow he can also be playing ODI cricket,” Ashish Nehra said.

Rinku Singh has strengthened his selection case for the forthcoming 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA. The Kolkata Knight Riders player has made two crucial contributions for India in the Australia T20 series, earning him admiration from the entire cricketing community.

Rinku Singh Is Someone Who Can Even Play Up The Order – Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra, who dislikes the label “finisher,” believes Rinku Singh can bat higher in India’s limited-overs lineup and feels that he can up the order if the top-order failure in the T20 cricket and believes that he has the ability to play in the 50-over format of the game.

“I am not a big fan of the word ‘finisher’. Your opener can be a finisher, if he scores a hundred, he can finish the game and come back. At times, it can be harsh. Let me give you an example if the same Rinku Singh doesn’t finish the game once or twice. Coming back to Rinku Singh, he is someone who can even play up the order, I can see him playing in 50-over cricket going forward. He can bat at No. 4, No. 5, or No. 6,” Ashish Nehra added.

In the first T20I, Rinku hit a six off Sean Abbott on the final ball, despite the delivery being a no-ball. Rinku thanked Dhoni for guiding him and helping him remain calm during trying times. In the second T20I, India beat Australia by 44 runs in Thiruvananthapuram, with Rinku hitting 31 off 9 balls. Earlier, Rinku Singh thanked MS Dhoni for guiding him and helping him remain calm during trying times.