India captain Rohit Sharma has dismissed all talks of his retirement as he promised to make a comeback in the field very soon. Under his captaincy, the Blue Brigade went on to win their second title in the Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024, getting the better of South Africa, in Barbados.

Rohit Sharma was the second-highest run-getter of the event, as he finished with 257 runs in eight innings, at an average of nearly 37, and a strike rate of almost 157, besides three half-centuries with a best score of 92 runs against Australia in St. Lucia. Throughout the whole competition, the India captain has displayed his aggressive brand of cricket in the powerplay with the bat in hand.

Following that final, the Nagpur-born soon, during the post-match press conference announced his T20I retirement. He finished as the highest run-scorer of the format, with 4231 runs in 151 innings, at an average of 32.05 and a strike rate of 140.89, with five centuries and 32 fifties, at a best score of unbeaten 121 runs.

‘I don’t know where life takes you’- Rohit Sharma

Once Rohit Sharma made that declaration, speculations started to grow on whether he would look to end his white-ball career by quitting the One-day International (ODI) games as well and focus only on the longest format.

Also Read: Chris Morris Picks His All-Time T20 XI; Includes Five Indians

On Sunday, he was present at an event in Dallas. When Rohit was asked whether he has thought of retirement from the game, he replied by saying that he isn’t among those who look too far ahead but he still has so much left in the tank.

The response received a huge ovation from the crowd in Dallas at the event, as they made a warm welcome for the India captain, who was back in the United States of America to inaugurate the ‘Krickingdom Academy.’

‘I just said it. I don’t do that far ahead. So clearly, you will be seeing me play for a while.’ Rohit Sharma expressed at the event.

At the end of the final game of the T20 World Cup 2024, he made the call to T20I retirement because of giving the young players a chance, after happily crossing the line for the title he was desperate to win in life.

‘This was my last (T20I) game as well. No better time to say goodbye to this format. I have loved every moment of this. I started my India career playing this format.’ Rohit Sharma noted. ‘This is what I wanted, I wanted to win the Cup. I wanted this badly. Very hard to put in words. It was a very emotional moment for me. I was very desperate for this title in my life. Happy that we eventually crossed the line.’

However, that doesn’t mean leaving all the formats of the game, as Rohit had stated in the past too, about planning to continue playing for a few more years and try to win the World Test Championship and World Cup with India.

Also Read: Anshuman Gaekwad To Get INR 1 Crore Financial Support From BCCI

‘I haven’t really thought about retirement. But, I don’t know where life takes you. I am still playing well at this point in time – so I am thinking I am going to continue for a few more years and then, I don’t know.’ Rohit Sharma concluded. ‘I really want to win the World Cup and there is a WTC final in 2025, hopefully, India makes it.’

A few days earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah confirmed that Rohit will lead India in the upcoming Champions Trophy, scheduled to be held in February-March next year.