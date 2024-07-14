The former South Africa player Chris Morris was a common name in the shortest format of the game, to be part of various leagues around the globe. The T20 format is expanding and growing and has witnessed some of the finest cricketers of all.

Recently, in a chat with Sportskeeda, Chris Morris picked his all-time T20 XI, where he has gone with five India players, besides giving the captaincy role to the former legendary captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who led India to their inaugural T20 World Cup trophy in 2007, getting the better of Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma and Chris Gayle to open in Chris Morris’ all-time T20 XI

The former Protea pace bowling all-rounder has gone with two explosive openers of the format- Rohit Sharma and Chris Gayle in the team. The former finished his T20I as the highest run-getter (4231), besides notching up close to 12000 T20 runs in 435 innings, at an average of around 31, with a strike rate of 135, with eight centuries and 78 fifties.

The former West Indies opener, Gayle has a phenomenal record in T20s, collecting 14562 runs in 455 innings, at an average of 36.22, and a strike rate of close to 145. Hardly, anyone could think of breaking the Jamaican’s 22 centuries in this format, along with 88 fifties.

At number three, Chris Morris has gone with his former captain of the Indian Premier League- when he used to play for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Virat Kohli, who called his time in T20I, the second-highest run-getter with 4188 runs. When it comes to T20s, the 35-year-old has managed to acquire 12886 runs in 382 innings, at an average of 41.43, and a strike rate of 134.20, with nine centuries and 37 half-centuries.

Kohli will love his time in the side, as his best mate in the field- Ab de Villiers will walk at number four. The former Protea captain has recorded 9424 runs in 20-over games in 320 innings, at an average of 37.24, and a strike rate of over 150, registering four centuries and 69 fifties.

At number five, Chris Morris has gone with another West Indies all-rounder, Kieron Pollard, who has all the experience of this format. The Trinidad player has smashed nearly 13000 T20 runs in 588 innings, at an average of 31.41 and a strike rate of 150.84, besides picking up 318 wickets.

The captain, MS Dhoni will arrive at number six, as he has displayed his power with 7432 wickets in 342 innings, at an average of 38.11 and a strike rate of nearly 136, with 28 half-centuries. Hardik Pandya, who has already shown his value in T20s with 4785 runs and 174 scalps, will come at number seven.

Sunil Narine is the lone spinner in Chris Morris’ team. The former West Indies off-spinner has 554 T20 wickets in 506 innings, at an economy of just over six, while his current batting skills in the IPL have impressed so many around the world.

There was hardly any doubt in going with the master of yorkers- Lasith Malinga in the side, who has bagged 390 wickets in 289 innings, at an economy of 7.07. The new sensational India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is the best all-format pacer at the moment. He has taken 295 T20 wickets in 232 innings, at an economy of under seven.

The former Australia pacer Brett Lee will complete Chris Morris’ T20 XI, as the former has 109 wickets in 102 games at an economy of 7.22. It’s never easy for a batter to score runs against the pace of the 48-year-old.

Best T20 XI of All Time of Chris Morris

Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Ab de Villiers, Kieron Pollard, MS Dhoni (c), Hardik Pandya, Sunil Narine, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Brett Lee.