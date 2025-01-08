India has already been sweating hard on the fitness of their premier pace bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, who didn’t bowl in the second innings of the fifth and final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and is in major doubt for being selected for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

After the Ahmedabad-born, another fast bowler from India has joined him on the list. The Bengal-pacer Akash Deep, who also missed the New Year’s Test due to a back injury, has been asked to head to the Center of Excellent (formerly known as the National Cricket Academy) for further recovery.

Deep replaced Harshit Rana during the third of the five matches at the Gabba in Brisbane and bowled 77.5 overs for the next two fixtures, including the fourth Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). He enjoyed just five wickets in the two fixtures at a decent average of 54. He drew so many false shots from the opposition batters, bowling in the good line and length for long spells, but couldn’t find the reward for the hard work.

India’s Akash Deep to miss Bengal’s VHT 2024-25 campaign; aims recovery at NCA

The 28-year-old has been part of seven Tests since replacing Mukhesh Kumar in the squad. The right-arm pacer has claimed 15 wickets in the longest format for India at an average of 35.20 but is yet to celebrate a four or five-wicket haul.

Unlike him, the two opening batters, left-handed Devdutt Paddikal and right-handed Abhimanyu Easwaran, the pacer Prasidh Krishna will all turn out for their respective side’s games in the knockout phase of the tournament from January 09 in Vadodara. KL Rahul, who has been playing continuously, including the five Tests at home and the trip down under, has been requested for a break.

The off-spin all-rounder, Washington Sundar, is expected to be available for the semi-finals if Tamil Nadu gets to that stage. Easwaran was given a chance to fly out in advance while the other players of India left Australia on January 08. The Bengal opening batter booked an early flight by the CAB to be able to link up with the squad after stops in Singapore and Ahmedabad.

On January 08 (Wednesday), the opening batter trained with the rest of the Bengal squad before their pre-quarterfinal fixture against Haryana. Krishna and Paddikal, both of whom played one each Test for India in the trip, will join the squad on January 10 before their quarter-final encounter against Baroda a day later.

The lanky fast bowler, Krishna, enjoyed his time in the fifth Test at the SCG, where he picked up six wickets across innings, including the wicket of Steve Smith twice in the game. Paddikal came at number three for India in Perth in the absence of both injured Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma, who was absent due to the birth of his second child.

Abhimanyu will play his first official game in two months after spending time under the shades despite Rohit’s struggle of 31 runs in five innings at an average of 6.20. The Uttar Pradesh-born could collect only 36 runs in four innings for India A before the start of the series.

India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, has already remarked that he would always desire to see the players turn up for the domestic tournaments wherever possible.

“I would always like everyone to play domestic cricket. That is how much importance domestic cricket needs to be given. Not only one game but if they are available and they have the commitment to play red-ball cricket, everyone should play domestic cricket.” The former opening batter highlighted.