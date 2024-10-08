The all-rounder of the women’s side of India, Arundhati Reddy, has been reprimanded and has been handed one demerit point for her send-off when he dismissed the middle order batter of Pakistan, Nida Dar, during their second game of the recent ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India was coming into the game on the back of a tough clash in the opening encounter of the tournament for the Blue Brigade. At the same ground a couple of days ago, they gave away 160 runs against New Zealand women, whose captain Sophie Devine remained unbeaten on 57 runs in 36 deliveries with the help of seven boundaries.

The Blue Brigade were bundled out for 102 in the chase. Reddy had a decent time in the contest as they leaked 28 runs in the four overs, besides taking the lone wicket of opener Suzie Bates. However, India showed a better performance with the ball against the Green Brigade, as they kept them for 105/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

In the case of such a low score, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side was a little rusty with the bat, as they hardly displayed any intent throughout the chase. They earned their maiden victory of the tournament with a six-wicket win, having seven balls in hand.

India pacer handed first demerit point for beach of conduct by the ICC

The incident occurred during the final over of India’s first innings, where the pacer gestured toward the pavilion after dismissing Dar. It has been the first instance of the pacer being handed over the point, while four points would lead to a match ban for the player.

“Reddy was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.” A statement by the International Cricket Council (ICC) highlighted.

The pacer of India, who finished with the ‘Player of the Match’ award for her incredible spell of bowling of 3/19 in his four overs, hasn’t challenged the sanction proposed by the match referee for the same. The charges were brought by the on-field umpires, Eloise Sheridan and Lauren Agenbag, the third umpire Jacquline Willaims, and the fourth umpire Claire Polosak.

The 27-year-old has featured in 31 WT20Is for India, where she has picked up three wickets at an average of 31 and a strike rate of under 24 with an economy rate of under eight.

During being selected in the squad of India for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, Reddy highlighted how she wanted to become a bowler who could bowl in every phase of the game and gain more confidence to deliver for the team.

“For the last two years, I’ve tried to work on how to become a complete T20 bowler. A lot of work has gone behind it. I want to be a bowler who can bowl across all phases and be confident enough to deliver for the team when required.” Arundhati Reddy expressed.

In the recent 2024 season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), she featured in nine games for the Delhi Capitals Women (DCW) to record eight scalps at an average of under 29 and a strike rate of around 22 with an economy rate of under eight.

The next game for India in the ongoing T20 World Cup is against Scotland in Dubai.