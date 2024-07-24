With around seven months to go before the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, set to take place in Pakistan, it’s still not sure if India is making their participating in the event, or is making a trip to the country, which they haven’t toured since the 2009 Asia Cup.

Due to the poor relationships between these two countries, they haven’t faced each other in any bilateral series. The last time the Green Brigade came to India for that series, the year was 2012, after which they came to this country twice- during the 2016 T20 World Cup and last year’s 2023 ODI World Cup.

The event’s budget was recently approved during the recent annual meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in Colombo but there was no discussion on the draft schedule or the format, as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) source informed recently.

PCB source gives update on India’s participation in CT 2025

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has left it to the ICC to convince the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to send the Indian team for the Champion Trophy 2025, which is scheduled to take place in the second week of February.

The PCB insider has expressed that they have submitted the draft schedule and the format for the event along with its budget.

‘The PCB now has done what was required of it as hosts of the Champions Trophy. It has submitted the draft schedule and format for the event and also submitted budget for the event.’ The Pakistan board insider remarked to news agency PTI.

To make India’s travel comfortable, the draft schedule has suggested India’s games being hosted in Lahore including the semifinal and the final, if the Rohit Sharma-led side goes on to qualify for the round.

‘It’s now up to the ICC how soon they circulate, discuss, and finalize the schedule of the Champions Trophy. The PCB for its part in the draft schedule has suggested hosting all of India’s games in Lahore including a semi-final and the final (If India qualifies for that).’ The source expressed.

Another source of the Green Brigade confirmed that the PCB has already submitted all the required details along with its interesting documents to the ICC.

‘The PCB for its part has given in writing to the ICC about the tax modalities, venue selections, and clearance from its government for the Indian team to be hosted in Pakistan for the mega event.’ He noted.

It was during the 2021 season when the Pakistan Cricket Board showed interest in hosting the Champions Trophy. At that point of time, Ehsan Mani was the chairman of the board. Later, the hosting rights were awarded in 2022, and the final documents for the host agreement were submitted when Ramiz Raja was the former PCB chairman.

The PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi didn’t have any meeting with the BCCI secretary Jay Shah or other officials in the ICC meetings, regarding India’s trip to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025. Their board now has the responsibility of declaring the tournament schedule to the ICC, who are yet to get confirmation from the Indian team.

BCCI however wants to play this ICC tournament in the hybrid mode, as they did during the 2023 Asia Cup. Their wish is to play in the competition either in Dubai or Sri Lanka.

The PCB has completed its duties of providing the draft schedule and budget for the event. Now, it’s up to the ICC to finalize the logistics and secure India’s participation in the tournament.