The schedule for India’s upcoming limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka was unveiled by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). The Men in Blue will tour for 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is in July-August to begin a new era under head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Gambhir replaced Rahul Dravid as the team’s head coach, whose tenure ended with the Men in Blue becoming the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 champions.

The Men in Blue will visit Sri Lanka for the first time since 2021 during Covid times. During the previous tour, The Men in Blue played four T20Is and three ODIs. India won the T20I series 3-1 before losing the one-day internationals 2-0.

While India’s first task after becoming T20 global champions is the upcoming five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, the series against Sri Lanka is expected to see the majority of the global Cup-winning side return to action.

Team India and Sri Lanka will renew their rivalry in white-ball cricket later this year. It will be the two sides’ first meeting in any format since their ODI World Cup match in Mumbai, where they were humiliated by 302 runs.

Check out the full schedule for India’s tour of Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka will host India for three Twenty20 Internationals and as many One-Day Internationals. The T20I series will kick off India’s tour of Sri Lanka in 2024. According to the itinerary given by SLC, India will arrive in Sri Lanka on July 22, with the T20I series beginning on July 26.

The second and third T20Is are set for July 27 and 29, respectively. The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele will host all three T20I matches. Both sides will then go to Colombo for the ODI Series.

The opening ODI will be played on August 1, with the second and third games set for August 4 and 7, respectively. The ODI series will take place at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

Sri Lanka vs India 2024 full schedule:

T20I series: (All matches are to be played at the Pallekele International cricket stadium)

1st T20I- July 26, 7 PM IST

2nd T20I- July 27, 7 PM IST

3rd T20I- July 29, 7 PM IST

ODI series: (All matches to be played at the R Premadasa International cricket stadium, Colombo)

1st ODI- August 1, 2.30 PM IST

2nd ODI- August 4, 2.30 PM IST

3rd ODI- August 7, 2.30 PM IST

The India National Men’s Team will tour Sri Lanka during the months of July and August for a white ball tour. The India National Team will arrive in Sri Lanka on July 22, 2024.#sportspavilionlk #danushkaaravinda #SLvsIND pic.twitter.com/Mxu89wCWDH — DANUSHKA ARAVINDA (@DanuskaAravinda) July 11, 2024

Also Read: Wanindu Hasaranga Quits As Sri Lanka T20I Captain Ahead Of India Tour