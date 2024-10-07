In the biggest news for India women, they are going to host the New Zealand women’s side for three one-day internationals immediately at the end of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, which is taking place in Dubai and Sharjah at the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Recently, Indian women faced the White Ferns in their opening clash of the T20 World Cup 2024, where they were smashed for 160 runs in the allotted 20 overs. A little bit of drama took place during the contest around the run-out dismissal of Amelia Kerr before the captain, Sophie Devine, remained unbeaten on 57 runs in 36 deliveries.

With the bat, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side struggled so much from the start in the chase, as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. At one point in time, they were 70/5 at the end of 11 overs before being bundled out for 102 in the entire innings and losing the contest by 32 runs.

India women to face the White Ferns at home after nine years

India women have opened their account with a six-wicket victory over the Pakistan side during their second clash of the campaign. They will face Sri Lanka next on October 09 at the Dubai International Stadium before moving to Sharjah for the final group game against Australia on October 13.

Also Read: India Women Create Test History Against South Africa Women

If they don’t go on to get qualified for the semis and later in the final, then the team can enjoy a week’s break before being involved in the three ODI games, starting from October 24, as all of them will be part of the ICC Women’s ODI Championship 2022-25.

The White Ferns were anyway supposed to visit this country last year, but later, the series was pushed back to the packed winter season in 2023 of Indian women, which included a couple of one-off Test matches against England and Australia following the end of the ninth edition of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL).

The Championship points are up for grabs in the series, which suggests that both teams are expected to be at full strength. This will lead to many top-class quality players like Devine, Shefali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Kaur, Deepti Sharma, and others missing the first couple of rounds of the upcoming WBBL in 2024, which starts on the same date as the second ODI.

All of these games for Indian women will be played in Ahmedabad. Six of the players from the Blue Brigade will be heading towards the WBBL this year, including the vice-captain Mandhana. At the end of the WBBL, the Blue Brigade is scheduled to play three ODIs against Australia down under between December 05 and 11.

The first two games of the three-match ODI series will take place at the Allan Border ground in Brisbane before the third one moves at the WACA in Perth. New Zealand is currently at the sixth place in the ten-team IWC standings, having won eight of their 18 games.

Also Read: Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India Women In T20 Asia Cup 2024

India, being the host of the 2025 ODI World Cup, will have an automatic qualification for the mega event. To flourish and explore the women’s game around the country, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to allot all the games at the Narender Modi Stadium.

The last time the India women’s side hosted the Kiwis for an ODI series, was 2015, when all the games will be played in Bengaluru, as the hosts won by a 3-2 margin.