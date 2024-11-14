The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the fixtures for the women’s side, which is scheduled to host West Indies and Ireland women for a white-ball series in December and January. This will be the first-ever women’s bilateral fixture for Ireland in this part of the world and the first series between these two teams since 2006.

India, facing the West Indies, will be part of the 2022-25 Future Tours Programme (FTP). The T20I leg of the series will begin on December 15, with a rest day between each game, all of which will take place in Navi Mumbai. The 50-over series will start on December 22 and take place in Vadodara. The three ODIs against Ireland are set to be played on January 10, 12, and 15, as both of these series will be part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

The next Women’s ODI World Cup will be held in India next year, which led to the home side beginning their preparations for the tournament with a three-match ODI series against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Right after the end of the T20 World Cup in October, they went on to win by a 2-1 margin.

Before the start of their home season, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will also make their trip to Australia for the three ODIs in Brisbane and Perth.

India women start ODI World Cup preparation against West Indies and Ireland

The last international game for Indian women in Vadodara came in 2019 through an ODI series against South Africa. Meanwhile, the BCCI is going back to host their women’s game in Rajkot after a gap of around 14 years, with the last encounter at this venue coming in January 2011 against the Caribbean side.

The home side won the contest by 57 runs, having bundled out the opponents for 131 runs in the second innings. The present captain of India came at number four in the batting department and is going to be the only common link, if selected, for the fixture.

The last trip for the West Indies in this part of the world came in 2016/17, where they were blown away for a 3-0 clean sweep in Vijayawada. But they made a tremendous comeback later in the series, winning all three games at the same venue.

India enjoyed a great time in the recent series against the White Ferns, where they started with a powerful victory by 59 runs after bundling out the opponent side for 168 in their second innings. The second game of the series saw them being handed over a 76-run defeat after getting bowled out for 183 runs. The third and final 50-over game of the series saw the Blue Brigade chasing down a huge score of 236 runs with six wickets in hand to seal the series.

Ireland has lost all of the 12 ODIs they have played against this opponent so far. The last meeting between them came in the T20 World Cup 2023, which India won by five runs.

