On the back of their heavy victory at home with a 3-0 whitewash result against Indian women, the Australian players have gained huge points in the ICC rankings. For the Blue Brigade, their left-handed opening batter, Smriti Mandhana, the vice-captain of the side, has closed for the top position of the ODI batters.

The reigning ICC Women’s World Cup champions cruised a recent 3-0 series victory over India, as their best performers take huge stride on the latest rankings update. The player of the series, Annabel Sutherland, has risen 15 places to the 29th in the rankings for the ODI batter while collecting four spots to 20th on the list of bowlers.

On the back of her incredible series with 122 runs and six wickets across three encounters, Sutherland has added three rungs to ninth for the all-rounders. Her teammate from the national side, Ash Gardner, also made an eye-catching gain, with the 27-year-old going up by one place to 16th for the batters.

Gardner also went up two spots to third in the ICC rankings for the bowlers, besides two steps up to the second position in the all-rounder’s department, having enjoyed seven wickets across the series.

Her fellow Aussie player, Tahila McGrath, also made gain as she improved his eight spots in the ICC rankings to the 24th position for the ODI batters.

Smriti Mandhana rises to second position in ICC batter’s rankings.

The Indian batter, Smriti Mandhana, has also gone up three places to the second place overall and is now just 39 rating points behind in the ICC ranking table from the captain of the South African side, Laura Wolvaardt, at the top of the rankings for the ODI batters. She smashed a 105-run knock in 109 balls with the help of 14 boundaries and one six during the third game, where they were chased 299 runs but fell short by 83, losing all the ten wickets with 29 balls to spare.

The seamer for Australia, Megan Schutt, also closed the gap on the England spinner Sophie Ecclestone at the top of the rankings for the ODI bowlers. The speedster of the Proteas, Marizanne Kapp, has stepped up two places to fourth, while the in-form tweaker, Charlie Dean, has gone up two spots to seventh among those players to make the ground.

The latest T20I ICC rankings have been a little joy for the Indian side. The opening game of their series with the West Indies in Navi Mumbai for the home side was a fabulous one as they posted their third-highest T20I totals. Jemimah Rodrigues, who smashed 73 runs in 35 balls at a strike rate of nine boundaries and a couple of sixes at a strike rate of over 200, has gone up six spots to 15th.

Her teammate, Deepti Sharma, who ended up with figures of 2/21 in four overs, improved by two places to close in Sophie Ecclestone and moved on the list for the T20I bowlers.

The veteran West Indies batter, Deandra Dottin, drilled a 52-run knock in 28 balls with the help of four boundaries and three sixes at a strike rate of over 180 to go up 21 rungs to 39th, while Qiana Joseph, the opener, who smacked 49 runs in 33 balls at a strike rate of 148.48 has flown up 22 places to 65th in the latest ICC rankings.