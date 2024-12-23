Sam Konstas, a week before the start of the fourth Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, was perhaps preparing for an aggressive opening batting position for the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25, and now he stands as a potential to make his debut for Australia in the biggest celebrated day of the calendar.

Sam Konstas nailed a terrific knock of 107 runs in just 97 deliveries against India three weeks ago during their only day-night warm-up fixture at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. That opened the door for his inclusion in the Test squad of the Australian side in replace of Nathan McSweeney, who was hunted four times by Jasprit Bumrah in this series.

That attack for Konstas consisted of Akash Deep, Mohammad Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja- all of whom are expected to be part of the Melbourne fixture. But the biggest tourist missing the side was the Ahmedabad-born, who has put the top order of the home side under serious pressure.

Two days before the start of the encounter, under blue skies, Sam Konstas walked in for a slight interaction with the press with a beaming smile and felt it would be just another day for him in the field. The 19-year-old has so far been part of 11 first-class games for the New South Wales with 718 runs at an average of 42.23 with the help of three half-centuries and two centuries at the best score of 152

Sam Konstas rules out overthinking Jasprit Bumrah’s challenge before MCG debut

In the recent season of the Sheffield Shield 2024/25, the right-handed batter is the fifth leading run-getter of the event with 471 runs in eight innings at an average of 58.87 and a strike rate of 56.74, shouldering on two centuries and one half-century.

But his face-off now will be against the premier 30-year-old fast bowler of India, who holds the second-best bowling average for any overseas player in the country who has taken more than 50 Test scalps, with Bumrah collecting 53 wickets at 17.15 across three tours, after W Bates of England with 50 scalps at 16.42 in 1881-’87. All of these stats are enough to put the youngster in a preparing mode of what’s to expect.

“I won’t watch too much. I have already seen him a lot. But I am excited to challenge myself and face him. Usually, our analysts do a little feedback on each bowler. I might read that, maybe.” Sam Konstas expressed in a presser.

“I‘m super confident. Just backing my skills, I have done all the hard work. Just another game, I guess, and trying to keep it simple. As a kid, you have always dreamt of the moment, and it is very rare to get your baggy green. So it’s a huge honor if I do get in.” The NSW batter addressed.

Just the day before his selection, he drilled a 56-run knock against the Adelaide Strikers in Canberra before managing a duck against the Sydney Sixers the day after his call-up. The head coach of the Australian side, Andre McDonald, and captain, Pat Cummins, told Sam Konstas about the news before the axed opener, Nathan McSweeney, and NSW team-mate, Steve Smith, congratulated him.

“It was all a bit unexpected, but very privileged to get the opportunity. I just had dinner with the family, pretty chilled. It was emotional, Mum was crying. Everything has happened so fast.” The potential opener for Australia in the upcoming Ashes is highlighted.

“Mum and dad and my brothers, all their sacrifices, taking me to training, throwing me balls, experiencing the journey through highs and lows. Just to give something back to them was very special. I can’t wait to have them in Melbourne for support.” Sam Konstas concluded.