The batting coach of India, Abhishek Nayar, has given his verdict on the team management’s decision to drop their number three batter, Shubman Gill, from the playing eleven of the fourth Test of the five-match series on the Boxing Day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The latter was replaced by the spin all-rounder, Washington Sundar.

India came into the encounter with the international retirement of the veteran and premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin at the end of the third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. Gill didn’t enjoy a great time in the series, having missed the opener at the Optus Stadium in Perth due to his injury, that he picked during the match stimulation at the WACA in Perth.

Gill had a decent time in the longest format in the ongoing year 2024 with the help of 866 runs in 22 innings of the longest format at an average of 43.60 and a strike rate of around 62 with the help of three centuries and three half-centuries at the best score of unbeaten 119-runs.

He has been promoted to the number three position by India’s team management, where he has cracked 986 runs in 28 innings at an average of below 40 and a strike rate of around 62, shouldering on three centuries and three half-centuries at the best score of 119*.

“Looking at the pitch”- Abhishek Nayar on India’s decision to drop Shubman Gill

The exclusion of the batter raised a few eyebrows from the playing eleven, as most of the pundits and fans of the game were stunned by how India dropped their future star. Gill had a very good start in the first innings of the Adelaide Test in the day-night affair, where he looked in a very stable position until he missed the straight delivery from Scot Boland to be adjusted leg before the stumps.

In the second innings, the Punjab-born started well in an aggressive way before a magical late-swinging delivery from Mitchell Starc that crashed into the stumps of the batter. In the lone innings during the third Test at the Gabba, Gill came early into the middle and went after chasing a seventh-stump ball, which ended in the hands of the third slip.

Looking at the pitch, we felt Washi could give solidarity along with Jaddu. I feel for Shubman, but he understands. He’s not dropped, just couldn’t find his way in the combination.” Nayar, the current batting coach of the India side, expressed at the end of the opening day’s Test, at the MCG.

That could perhaps lead the thinking of the blue brigade to go for an extra bowling option, given the surface will be dried under the scorching heat, and the spinner could get some help and purchase off the surface on the third and fourth day’s play.

India lost the toss and was asked to bowl first. They were bamboozled by the debutant opening batter, Sam Konstas, who smashed a 60-run knock in 65 balls at a strike rate of around 92 where he ramped the premier pacer of the Blue Brigade, Jasprit Bumrah, for a four before playing the same sort twice for a couple of sixes.

Steve Smith is unbeaten on a half-century at the end of the day’s play, while Bumrah made the return of the visiting side in the game with two quick wickets of Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head. The visitors will aim to extend the purple patch with the ball at the start of the second day’s play.