The premier fast bowler of India, Jasprit Bumrah, has been a new revelation in the history of the country’s bowling department for several years. He was leading the national side during the opening Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at the Optus Stadium in Perth in the absence of their regular captain, Rohit Sharma.

Jasprit Bumrah was the star of the Blue Brigade and the center of attraction during their 295-run victory to go 0-1 up in the series, as the right-arm pacer picked up eight wickets in the encounter and led the rest of the bowlers in the form of Mohammad Siraj and Harshit Rana.

Despite them getting bowled out for just 150 in the first innings, after opting to bat first on a fast track, they showed great patience and ability with the red ball to roll over the home side for just 104 to earn a vital lead of 46 runs. The Ahmedabad-born has displayed his caliber with 181 Test wickets in 79 innings at an average of 20.06 and a strike rate of more than 43 with the help of 11 five-wicket hauls.

Also Read: Harbhajan Singh Makes Bold Prediction On India’s Chances Of Qualifying For WTC 2023-25 Final

In the shortest format of the game, Jasprit Bumrah has collected 295 T20 scalps in 232 innings at an average of below 21 and a strike rate of just under 18 with an economy rate of around seven with a best bowling figure of 5/10 in an innings.

Ashish Nehra lauds Jasprit Bumrah’s contribution for India and in the IPL

Mumbai Indians have always enjoyed the luxury of having the bowler under the sleeves. The 30-year-old has picked up 165 wickets in 133 innings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at an average of 22.51 and a strike rate of 18.5 with an economy rate of 7.50. Since his introduction, there are very rare days when the pacer hasn’t been on song with the ball in hand.

For India to do well in the rest of the BGT 2024-25, the responsibility will be heavily on Jasprit Bumrah. In the auction, he never came since the first edition. The reason for the move is the value of the pacer as the franchise never got rid of him.

At the end of the recent mega auction of the IPL 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the head coach of the Gujarat Titans (GT), Ashish Nehra, spoke highly of the Indian fast bowler. He pointed out that if the 30-year-old comes into the auction, then even a purse of INR 520 crore wouldn’t be enough to purchase his services.

“As a bowler, Jasprit Bumrah has done this numerous times. Rohit Sharma is not playing, and you’re captaining the team in the first match in the tour. There has to be an extra amount of pressure. But the way Bumrah handled the pressure it’s extremely praiseworthy.” The former left-arm pacer of India claimed during a recent interaction on Star Sports.

Also Read: “They Had A Low Purse But”- Former CSK Bowler Thanks This Veteran After IPL 2025 Mega Auction

One of the reasons for India to win their second T20 World Cup in 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America was the pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was rewarded the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award for his 15 wickets in eight innings at an average of below nine and an economy of around four.

“The way Bumrah led the team following the 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand on home soil it’s brilliant to witness, You can’t beat Jassi (Jasprit Bumrah). If Bumrah had been in the auction, then anything would have happened. Even a purse of 520 crore would have been not enough for the IPL teams.” Ashish Nehra concluded.