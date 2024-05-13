Delhi Capitals (DC) will host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 64th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The DC vs LSG clash will take place on May 14, 2024, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The hosts made their journey to the playoff a little tough on the back of their 47-run defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). They are dropped down to the sixth position in the points table with six wins in 13 games, at a net run rate (NRR) of -0.482, before the DC vs LSG encounter.

The Capitals made a horrible start in the 17th season of the tournament, with a single win in their first five games. They picked the pace in the middle phase of the competition with four victories in the next five games, which began with a thumping six-wicket win over the LSG side. However, they felt the absence of Rishabh Pant in the middle order in the previous game against RCB.

Lucknow Super Giants were coming into this DC vs LSG face-off, after their night-mare evening against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who boiled them a 10-wicket win inside 10 overs in a 166-run chase. Before that, the Super Giants lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with another huge margin of 98 runs.

Also Read: ‘It Feels Like The Right Thing For Me’- James Anderson On Test Retirement Decision

The team which made two back-to-back playoffs in the last two seasons, still has the chance to make it to the top four with successive wins in their last couple of league games. But if they lose this encounter, then they would need to depend on others, while their damaged NRR of -0.769 may not help them at all, before this DC vs LSG face-off.

The DC vs LSG fixture will also clear the path for the RCB side. If Delhi goes on to win, they will give them an outside chance, while Lucknow’s victory will bring them back on track again.

DC vs LSG: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

DC:

1st Match: Lost to Punjab Kings by 4 wickets.

Lost to Punjab Kings by 4 wickets. 2nd Match: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs.

Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs. 3rd Match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs. 4th Match: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 106 runs.

Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 106 runs. 5th Match: Lost to Mumbai Indians by 29 runs.

Lost to Mumbai Indians by 29 runs. 6th Match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets. 7th Match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 6 wickets.

Beat Gujarat Titans by 6 wickets. 8th Match: Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs.

Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs. 9th Match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 4 runs.

Beat Gujarat Titans by 4 runs. 10th Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 10 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 10 runs. 11th Match: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets.

Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets. 12th Match: Beat Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs.

Beat Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs. 13th Match: Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 47 runs.

LSG:

1st Match: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs.

Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs. 2nd Match: Beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs. 3rd Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs. 4th Match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs.

Beat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs. 5th Match: Lost to Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets.

Lost to Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets. 6th Match: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets.

Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets. 7th Match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets. 8th Match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets. 9th Match: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets.

Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets. 10th Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets. 11th Match: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 98 runs.

Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 98 runs. 12th Match: Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 wickets.

Also Read: ‘That’s Probably The Biggest Feeling…’- James Anderson On Post-retirement Plan

DC vs LSG Teams:

Delhi Capitals

DC Probable XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk.), Tristian Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Gulbadin Naib, Mukhesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

DC Impact Sub: Rasikh Salam, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Ricky Bhui, Vicky Ostwal.

Lucknow Super Giants

LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul (c & wk.), Quinton de Kock/Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, K Gowtham, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi Naveen ul Haq.

LSG Impact Sub: Amit Mishra, Devdutt Padikkal, M Siddharth, Ashton Turner, Yudhvir Singh.