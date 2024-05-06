In the head-to-head records of the DC vs RR clashes, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are just ahead of the Delhi Capitals (DC) with a winning margin of 15-13 in Indian Premier League history. Even in their last face-off, the Royals got the better of the Capitals by 12 runs.

When it comes to bowling in the powerplay with two fielders outside the 30-yard circle, both these two sides sit on two poles of the points table. Delhi, unfortunately, are in the north, with the highest economy of 10.74 in this period, while Rajasthan are in the south with the lowest economy of just 7.85, going into the DC vs RR clash.

It’s so vital to keep on taking wickets with the new ball, to put the opposition under continuous pressure for a long time. Both these teams have done a decent job in this department. Delhi have taken 17 wickets in the first six overs, while the Royals have notched up 18 scalps, the fourth-best in this IPL 2024.

Quite interestingly, the Royals bowlers have been smashed for only 14 sixes in this duration, which is the lowest among all these top teams. But the Delhi Capitals have seen the big shots flying, conceding a high of 28 over-boundaries.

Khaleel Ahmed has done a good job for the Delhi side, with seven wickets in the powerplay in the first 11 innings at an economy of 8.63, while Trent Boult, for the Royals, has been just outstanding going into the DC vs RR affair, with seven wickets but at a powerplay economy of just 6.65, second best among the bowlers who have bowled at least 100 balls in the powerplay.

Rajasthan needs to continue the good work, to get the qualification beside their name during this DC vs RR face-off.

DC vs RR Head-to-Head Records

Matches Played 28 Delhi Capitals Won 13 Rajasthan Royals Won 15 No Result 00 First Played April 19, 2008 Last Played March 28, 2024

DC vs RR Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, Shai Hope/Gulbadin Naib, Rishabh Pant (c & wk.), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Khaleel Ahmed, Lizaad Williams/Ishant Sharma.

DC Impact Sub: Mukhesh Kumar/ David Warner.

Rajasthan Royals Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk.), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma.

RR Impact Sub: Yuzvendra Chahal.

DC vs RR Best Players Prediction

Best Batter Prediction: Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler, who has 319 runs so far in nine innings for his two centuries, never looked comfortable in this IPL, as he has been going through another sting of failure. However, he could be a valuable player for the Royals, given his 65.5 average and nearly 180 strike rate at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Best Bowler Prediction: Axar Patel

The Royals have so many right-handers in the middle order, and Axar Patel could be a weapon for the Capitals. Even though Axar has only 14 wickets on this ground before the DC vs RR clash, his economy of 6.48 is impressive and allows the team to go for the attack from the other end.

DC vs RR Match Winner Prediction

Looking at the current form of this IPL 2024, the Royals are a little ahead with a balanced side in this DC vs RR clash, but the Capitals are unbeaten for the last couple of games at home.