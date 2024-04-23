In the 41st game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on each other. The SRH vs RCB game will occur on April 25, 2024, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Pat Cummins’ SRH are coming into this encounter on the back of their four successive victories with a net run rate (NRR) of +0.914. Faf du Plessis’ RCB is at the bottom of the table with six consecutive defeats, carrying a damaged net run rate (NRR) of -1.046.

RCB are coming into this affair on the back of their heartbreaking one-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The 2016 champions, on the flip of the coin, blew away the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last encounter with a 67-run winning margin.

IPL 2024: SRH vs RCB Weather And Pitch Report- Match 41

As per AccuWeather, the weather in Hyderabad is forecasted to be favorable for the SRH vs RCB clash. The temperature is expected to stay around 31° C during the evening, with the humidity level at 33%. There might not be a significant amount of dew during the game.

SRH vs RCB Weather Report Temperature 31° C Weather Forecast Clear Sky Dew point 15° C Humidity level 33%

SRH vs RCB Pitch Report

The short boundaries and flat batting surfaces at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad have helped the batters in posting huge scores. In the very first game at this venue this season, the home side posted 277/3. The Mumbai Indians (MI) were in the chase for most of the game and ended with 246/5. A record 523 runs were scored in the encounter.

The pitch was little on the slower side in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) game. The ‘Yellow Army’ put on 165/5 in their 20 overs, and SRH easily chased down the total with six wickets in hand.

So, the surface looks to be helping the batters. With two teams having destructive batters, it can be predicted to be a high-scoring affair.

SRH vs RCB Pitch Report Pitch Behavior Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Highest Score 277/3 (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Lowest Score 80 (Delhi Daredevils/Delhi Capitals)

RCB Squad:

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammad Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan, Reece Topley, Glenn Maxwell, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Tom Curran, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage.

SRH Squad:

Pat Cummins (c), Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klassen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Mayank Agarwal.