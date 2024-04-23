In the 41st Game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The SRH vs RCB encounter, to be held on April 25, 2024, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, is a vital encounter for the home side.

RCB are struggling highly in this tournament on the back of their six successive defeats in eight games. They are at the bottom of the table with a damaged net run rate (NRR) of -1.046. They also faced a narrow one-run defeat in the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

SRH, on the other hand, have won five of their seven games to find themselves in the third position in the points table. Their four consecutive wins have strengthened their NRR to +0.914.

SRH vs RCB Match Details:

Match Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Venue Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Date & Time Thursday, April 25, 7:30 pm (IST) Live Broadcast and Streaming Details: Star Sports Channels, Jio Cinema App & Website

SRH vs RCB Pitch Report:

The Pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad suits the batters for high-scoring encounters. Even the Pacers also get a good bounce from the surface. The team that wins the toss will look to bowl first.

SRH vs RCB Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played 24 Sunrisers Hyderabad won 13 Royal Challengers Bengaluru won 10 No Result 01 First Played April 09, 2013 Last Played April 15, 2024

SRH vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH):

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klassen (wk.), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Thangarasu Natarajan

Impact Player: Washington Sundar.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB):

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson.

Impact Player: Yash Dayal

SRH vs RCB Best Players Prediction

Best Batter Prediction: Heinrich Klassen

Heinrich Klassen will be a vital member in the clash for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The wicket-keeper batter has been excellent against the spinners. Coming at number four on most occasions, he has smashed the bowlers in all pockets of the ground from his very first delivery. In seven games, he has 284 runs this season at a strike rate of 198.52. Even against RCB during IPL 2023 in Hyderabad, he nailed 104 runs in 51 balls.

Best Bowler Prediction: Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins looks to be the peak of the bowlers for this SRH vs RCB encounter. In seven innings this IPL, he has nine wickets. During the high-scoring game against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Hyderabad, Cummins returned with 2/35 in his four overs. Against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on the same ground, he had 1/29 in four overs. Cummins’ slow cutters and smart bowling, using the variations have made him a threat in those conditions.

SRH vs RCB Match Winner Prediction

Going by the current form, SRH will begin the game as favorites and are expected to earn their fifth consecutive victory.

