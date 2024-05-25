In the last KKR vs SRH fixture during the first qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the Sunrisers Hyderabad were hammered by eight wickets with more than six overs to spare, in the hands of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The two-time champion is, however, ahead of the Sunrisers with an 18-09 winning margin.

When it comes to the bowling performance in the middle overs (7-15) of all the ten teams, it has just shown how powerful they are in their spin department. The Knight Riders, ahead of the KKR vs SRH encounter, have the third lowest economy of 8.50 in this IPL 2024, thanks to the services of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy.

The 2012 and 2014 champions have picked up 46 wickets in this period, which is the most by any team in this duration of the league. Their bowling average has been around 21.63, while a strike rate of 15.26 has been quite awesome. The Knight Riders, before the KKR vs SRH clash, have conceded 65 boundaries and 51 sixes in this session.

For the Sunrisers Hyderabad, have struggled with their spinners in this IPL 2024, apart from a few games, like the Eliminator against the Rajasthan Royals where the surface helped them quite a lot. The SRH team has an economy of 9.59 in this period, which is the second worst of the season, going into the KKR vs SRH final.

The ‘Orange Army’ have also recorded 36 wickets in this period, which is the fourth best of the season, and the most credit of it should go to how the pacers have done the job with the comparative old delivery. The bowling average of the SRH are 35.61 and a strike rate of 22.28, besides giving away 87 boundaries and 68 sixes.

The Sunrisers need to tackle the spin attack of the Knight Riders brilliantly going into the KKR vs SRH final of the tournament.

KKR vs SRH Head-to-Head Records in IPL

KKR Info SRH 27 Matches Played 27 18 Won 09 09 Lost 18 00 No Result 00 208 Highest Score 228 101 Lowest Score 115

KKR vs SRH Head-to-Head Records in Chennai

Both these two teams featured at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. During that KKR vs SRH clash in IPL 2021, KKR batted first and put on 187/5 in their allotted 20 overs, with a high score of 80 runs from Nitish Rana. Sunrisers were in the game thanks to the fifties from Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow, but they fell short by 10 runs.

KKR vs SRH Last 5 Encounters

In the last five encounters of the KKR vs SRH fixtures, the Kolkata Knight Riders are ahead with a 3-2 winning margin.

KKR vs SRH Standout Performers

Most runs for KKR: Nitish Rana (492 runs)

Most runs for SRH: David Warner (619 runs)

Most wickets for KKR: Andre Russell (19 wickets)

Most wickets for SRH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (24 wickets)

Key Match-ups between the SRH and KKR Players