The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final in the KKR vs SRH encounter between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) could see the best spinning team, both with the bat and ball, come out on top. The all-important game of the season will take place on May 26, 2024, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

The job with the ball during the first six overs of the game sets the tone for the rest of the game in the shortest format of the game. Ahead of the KKR vs SRH fixture, the Kolkata Knight Riders have been quite fabulous in this powerplay, and with the return of form by Mitchell Starc, they have been much more powerful. However, the stats show something else.

The Knight Riders have an economy of 10.21 in the powerplay, which is the second worst of the IPL 2024 in the first six overs, thanks to scoring 796 runs in 13 innings at an average of 31.84, besides giving away 90 boundaries and 36 over-boundaries. They have picked up 25 wickets in this period, which is the second-best of the season, before the KKR vs SRH clash.

In the case of the powerplay bowling of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), they have been bit decent in this period. The likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Pat Cummins have done the job whenever required. The team, who are making their third appearance in the final of the league has given away 838 runs in 15 innings of the powerplay, with an economy of 9.31.

Their bowling average in this IPL 2024 for the Sunrisers, ahead of the KKR vs SRH final, has been 36.43, as they have registered 23 scalps in the first six overs, at a strike rate of 23.48. Their bowlers have conceded 95 boundaries and 36 sixes in this session, besides picking up 23 wickets, which is the joint fourth-best of all the ten teams in the tournament.

IPL 2024: KKR vs SRH Live Streaming, Where to Watch IPL Final live in India?

When will the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 match begin?

The final game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will occur on May 26, 2024, at 7:30 pm IST, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Where to watch the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 match on TV?

The Disney Star pocketed the TV media rights of the competition for five years for a high price of INR 23,575 crore to show the KKR vs SRH encounters live on the Star Sports TV Channels.

Where to watch the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 online in India?

The digital rights of the IPL 2024 in the KKR vs SRH encounter were pocketed by Viacom18 for a price of INR 23,758 crore to display the KKR vs SRH game on the Jio Cinema app and the website for free in India.

