The five-time champions, Mumbai Indians have been going through a horrible time in this Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Before the LSG vs MI clash, the visitors at the Ekana Stadium couldn’t afford a single slip-up from here on.

Mumbai Indians have shown the power in the first six overs of their batting. They have the fourth-best strike rate of 160.19 among the ten teams in this IPL 2024. However, in this process, they have lost the third most wickets (15) in this edition, which has affected the number of runs they have collected.

They also have been excellent in this period when it comes to six-hitting abilities. Their 28 sixes in this period is the third most in this duration of this league.

On the flip of the coin, the issue for Lucknow has been with the bat in individual performances. Quinton de Kock has struggled so far in this IPL 2024 going into the LSG vs MI clash, with 236 runs in nine innings at an average of just 26 and a strike rate of just over 135. His fifties in this season suggest that when he has got set, he has delivered.

This means they have the second-lowest strike rate of 132.41 in the first six overs of the IPL 2024, with the lowest runs of 429 in nine innings in this period.

Both teams need improvement before the LSG vs MI clash on April 30, 2024.

LSG vs MI Head-to-Head Records in IPL

LSG Info MI 04 Matches Played 04 03 Won 01 01 Lost 03 00 No Result 00 199 Highest Score 182 101 Lowest Score 132

LSG vs MI Head-to-Head Record in IPL at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

In the last encounter of the LSG vs MI, the latter had a comfortable 81-run victory. Batting first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the Mumbai Indians put on 182/8 in their 20 overs, thanks to individual shows of their batters. However, Akash Madhwal’s 5/5 in 3.3 overs was enough to blow away Lucknow for just 101.

Matches Played LSG Won MI Won No Result Previous Meeting 01 01 00 00 LSG won by seven wickets.

LSG vs MI Last 4 Encounters

In the four LSG vs MI encounters. Lucknow have a winning margin of 3-1 over the Mumbai side.

LSG vs MI: Standout Performers:

Most runs for LSG: Lokesh Rahul (206 runs)

Most runs for MI: Ishan Kishan (95 runs)

Most wickets for LSG: Yash Thakur (5 wickets)

Most wickets for MI: Akash Madhwal (5 wickets)

Key Match-ups between LSG and MI players: