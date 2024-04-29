Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 48th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The LSG vs MI take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, on April 30, 2024.

Lucknow began this current edition of the tournament on the back of a defeat against Rajasthan Royals. Since then, some accurate bowling helped them secure three back-to-back victories, thanks to their skill of defending totals.

They slipped again in a couple of successive games, before bringing their campaign back on track with two fabulous wins over the Chennai Super Kings. However, a defeat in the last game in the hands of the Rajasthan Royals dropped them to number five with five wins in nine games at a net run rate (NRR) of +0.059.

Mumbai Indians had a horrible start in their IPL 2024 campaign. It took them almost a couple of weeks in the competition to taste their first victory against Delhi Capitals by a 29-run margin, before backing it with another seven-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Just when it seemed like they had picked up the pace at the right time, they fell thrice in the next four games and were pushed down to the penultimate position with an NRR of -0.261 in nine games, going into the LSG vs MI encounter.

Except for Jasprit Bumrah, who is currently the joint highest wicket-taker of this IPL 2024 with 14 wickets at an economy of 6.63, none of the bowlers have stood up for Mumbai, while the inconsistent batting of LSG under the microscope before the first LSG vs MI clash of the IPL 2024.

LSG vs MI: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

LSG:

1st Match: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs.

Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs. 2nd Match: Beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs. 3rd Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs. 4th Match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs.

Beat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs. 5th Match: Lost to Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets.

Lost to Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets. 6th Match: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets.

Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets. 7th Match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets. 8th Match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets. 9th Match: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets.

MI:

1st Match: Lost to Gujarat Titans by 6 runs.

Lost to Gujarat Titans by 6 runs. 2nd Match: Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 31 runs.

Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 31 runs. 3rd Match: Lost to Rajasthan Royal by 6 wickets.

Lost to Rajasthan Royal by 6 wickets. 4th Match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs. 5th Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets. 6th Match: Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs.

Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs. 7th Match: Beat Punjab Kings by 9 runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by 9 runs. 8th Match: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets.

Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets. 9th Match: Lost to Delhi Capitals by 10 runs.

LSG vs MI Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants:

LSG Probable XI: Quinton de Kock/Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul (c & wk.), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur/Mayank Yadav, Matt Henry.

LSG Impact Sub: Amit Mishra, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, M Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh

Mumbai Indians:

MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk.), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi/Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood/Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah.

MI Impact Sub: Nuwan Thusara, Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, Naman Dhir, Aakash Madhwal.