Since the last mega auction, the Mumbai Indians have shown unpredictable performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The change of captaincy to Hardik Pandya hasn’t helped their cause at all, with constant booing for their current captain continued since the beginning of the competition.

When it comes to their performance in the death overs (16-20), Mumbai has struggled with the ball in hand. Their economy rate of 12 before the LSG vs MI clash in that period has leaked quite a few runs for them, and that has never allowed them to progress into the second innings with momentum.

The opponent’s batters have smashed them for 31 boundaries and 28 sixes in this period. When it’s about batting in this period, Mumbai has lacked the power. In the last five overs, they have a team strike rate of just over 175 in this IPL 2024. However, they have managed the second most sixes (34) in this period.

The story has been the same in terms of batting for the Lucknow Super Giants. Before the LSG vs MI clash, the KL Rahul-led side has the lowest strike rate of 163.60 in the last five overs, while smacking just 21 sixes in this duration, the lowest of all the ten franchises.

Although during their bowling, they have shown improved results in the death overs. Their economy rate of 11.28 is the third lowest in this frame of the IPL 2024. They have smashed for 31 sixes and 24 boundaries. With just 14 wickets picked up by them in this duration, Lucknow has the second lowest wickets in this death overs of the IPL 2024.

IPL 2024 LSG vs MI Weather And Pitch Report- Match 48

According to AccuWeather, the evening temperature of Lucknow on Tuesday for the LSG vs MI clash is around 29°C. The humidity level is 13%. Dew may not be a huge factor in this game, which indicates that the captains may look to bat first after winning the toss.

LSG vs MI Pitch Report

The average first innings total has increased in the first innings at the Ekana Stadium. During the last IPL 2023, it was just under the 150-run mark, while in this season, it has jumped up towards 180, thanks to the change of tracks during the 50-over World Cup in the previous year.

Bowling has got some advantage in this ground, especially in the first six overs. The off-spinners have an economy of under seven, while the fast bowlers have an economy of around 7.6. The leg-spinners, although, have got the treatment for an economy of over the 8.5-mark.

KL Rahul has a strike rate of 138 in the powerplay of this ground. He has been dismissed only twice in nine innings in the first six overs of T20s on this ground. Yash Thakur has found success in this period on this ground with four wickets in four in six innings.

Whichever team bats first in the LSG vs MI encounter, is expected to come up in the first position.