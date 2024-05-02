Mumbai Indians (MI) will host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 51st game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The MI vs KKR clash will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on May 03, 2024.

Mumbai will come into the game on the back of their three defeats in a row, with the last being against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by four wickets. The ‘blue brigade’ began the 17th season almost in the same fashion as they faced three consecutive losses to find themselves in trouble.

Their successive victories against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gave a little hope for their progress, but they keep on showing inconsistent performance. Their only other win in this IPL 2024, going into the MI vs KKR clash, came against Punjab Kings (PBKS) by nine runs.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had a sweet beginning in this competition. Three wins in successive encounters put them at the top of the table before they faced their maiden defeats in this season against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Even though they came back in the winning ways against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the Rajasthan Royals got the better of the two-time champions in the very next game.

KKR held their nerve in the afternoon game against RCB for the one-run victory, before Jonny Bairstow’s exceptional century blew them for the eight-wicket defeat. They will go into the MI vs KKR clash on the back of their last victory against DC by a comfortable seven-wicket margin.

Also Read: India Squad For T20 World Cup 2024 Announced; Rinku Singh Out

The 2012 champions are at number two in the points table, thanks to their six wins at a net run rate (NRR) of +1.096. Mumbai, on the other hand, is in the ninth position among the top teams at a NRR of -0.272.

MI vs KKR: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

KKR:

1st Match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 runs.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 runs. 2nd Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets. 3rd Match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs. 4th Match: Los to Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets.

Los to Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets. 5th Match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets. 6th Match: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 2 wickets.

Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 2 wickets. 7th Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 1 run.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 1 run. 8th Match: Lost to Punjab Kings by 8 wickets.

Lost to Punjab Kings by 8 wickets. 9th Match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets.

MI:

1st Match: Lost to Gujarat Titans by 6 runs.

Lost to Gujarat Titans by 6 runs. 2nd Match: Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 31 runs.

Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 31 runs. 3rd Match: Lost to Rajasthan Royal by 6 wickets.

Lost to Rajasthan Royal by 6 wickets. 4th Match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs. 5th Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets. 6th Match: Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs.

Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs. 7th Match: Beat Punjab Kings by 9 runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by 9 runs. 8th Match: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets.

Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets. 9th Match: Lost to Delhi Capitals by 10 runs.

Lost to Delhi Capitals by 10 runs. 10th match: Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 4 wickets.

Also Read: LSG vs MI scorecard, IPL 2024, Match 48 highlights: Marcus Stoinis’ fifty powers LSG to sixth win

MI vs KKR Teams:

Mumbai Indians:

MI Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (wk.), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah.

MI Impact Sub: Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Dewald Brevis, Kumar Kartikeya.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

KKR;s fast bowler Harshit Rana, who has been fined for breaching the IPL code of conduct, won’t be available for this MI vs KKR encounter.

KKR Probable XI: Phil Salt (wk.), Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

KKR Impact Sub: Chetan Sakariya, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Rahmanullah Gurbaz.