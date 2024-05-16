Mumbai Indians (MI) will host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 67th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The MI vs LSG clash will take place on May 17, 2024, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The hosts have already been eliminated from the 17th season of the tournament after their defeat in the previous game by 18-runs (D/L) against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Going into the MI vs LSG encounter, the five-time champions are at the foot of the points table with only four wins in 13 games at a net run rate (NRR) of -0.271.

The blue brigade made a very poor start in the IPL 2024 with three successive defeats, before they found some touch with three wins in the next four games, but the margin of those victories weren’t huge by any means. However, they slipped at the second half of the competition with only one solitary victory in the last five affairs, before the MI vs LSG game.

The Lucknow Super Giants missed a golden chance of making their way into the third consecutive playoffs, when they lost their last game against Delhi Capitals by 19-runs. With three back-to-back loses, of which was a huge 10-wicket defeat with more than 10 overs to spare dropped the LSG side to the seventh position before the MI vs LSG face-off.

The Super Giants have a very strong beginning in the tournament with three wins in the first four games. But their main issue was slipping towards the middle of the season, when they lost three of their six fixtures, and those too by bug margins to get off the track. The bowling let them down, but their batting, especially in the powerplay created so much pressure in the whole team.

The MI vs LSG head-to-head will offer the hosts a chance to avoid the wooden spoon, while for Lucknow, a victory will still keep them in hunt by a thin line.

MI vs LSG: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

MI:

1st Match: Lost to Gujarat Titans by 6 runs.

Lost to Gujarat Titans by 6 runs. 2nd Match: Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 31 runs.

Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 31 runs. 3rd Match: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets.

Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets. 4th Match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs. 5th Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets. 6th Match: Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs.

Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs. 7th Match: Beat Punjab Kings by 9 runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by 9 runs. 8th Match: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets.

Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets. 9th Match: Lost to Delhi Capitals by 10 runs.

Lost to Delhi Capitals by 10 runs. 10th Match: Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 4 wickets.

Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 4 wickets. 11th Match: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 24 runs.

Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 24 runs. 12th Match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets. 13th Match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs (D/L).

LSG:

1st Match: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs.

Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs. 2nd Match: Beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs. 3rd Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs. 4th Match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs.

Beat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs. 5th Match: Lost to Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets.

Lost to Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets. 6th Match: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets.

Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets. 7th Match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets. 8th Match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets. 9th Match: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets.

Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets. 10th Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets. 11th Match: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 98 runs.

Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 98 runs. 12th Match: Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 wickets.

Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 wickets. 13th Match: Lost to Delhi Capitals by 19 runs.

MI vs LSG Teams:

Mumbai Indians

MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk.), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj/Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah.

MI Impact Sub: Kwena Maphaka, Shams Mulani, Mohammad Nabi, Nuwan Thusara, Harvik Desai.

Lucknow Super Giants

LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul (c & wk.), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Arshad Khan, Naveen Ul Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.

LSG Impact Sub: Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Devdutt Padikkal, Prerak Mankad, M Siddharth.