The Mumbai Indians (MI) are ahead by a 5-2 winning margin over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the MI vs SRH clash at the Wankhede Stadium. The hosts, who could go to win at most the six games in the IPL 2024, have almost been knocked out of the tournament.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, have a great chance of making a statement and patrolling their position among the top four teams. However, they continue to struggle in the middle phase of the game with the ball in hand.

Sunrisers have the third worst economy of 9.67 in this period of the IPL 2024 before the MI vs SRH face-off, while picking up the third most wickets in this period. For the Mumbai Indians, they have struggled so much in the middle overs with the ball. They have taken the joint second-least wickets (22) in this phase, and have the second-worst economy of 9.82 after Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s 9.85.

The five-time champions have also conceded 54 sixes in the nine-over period between 7-15 overs, with the highest bowling strike of 27, which means for one wicket, it takes them almost 4.3 overs in this IPL 2024.

Among those who have bowled at least 20 overs in the middle phase of the innings during the IPL 2024, Mumbai’s Piyush Chawla is at number nine among the 12 bowlers, all of whom are spinners. Chawla has gone for an economy of 9.27, while he has picked up five wickets in eight innings, before the MI vs SRH encounter.

It’s hard to believe but none of the Hyderabad bowlers is on the list, which talks about how bad their spin attack has been in this season. If Mumbai want to finish the season on a high, they need to improve in this department as a team.

MI vs SRH Head-to-Head records in IPL

MI Info SRH 22 Matches Played 22 12 Won 10 10 Lost 12 00 No Result 00 246 Highest Score 277 87 Lowest Score 96

MI vs SRH Head-to-Head Record in IPL at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Last time in the MI vs SRH clash at the Wankhede Stadium in 2023, the visitors Sunrisers Hyderabad put on 200/5 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to the 140-run opening partnership between Mayank Agarwal (83) and Vivrant Sharma (69). In reply, Cameron Green crunched an unbeaten 100-run knock to carry Mumbai over the line with eight wickets in hand.

Matches Played MI Won SRH Won No Result Previous Meeting at Wankhede 07 05 02 00 MI won by eight wickets

MI vs SRH Last 5 Encounters

In the last five encounters of the MI vs SRH face-off, Mumbai Indians have a slight upper hand over the Hyderabad side with a winning margin of 3-2.

MI vs SRH: Standout Performers:

Most runs for MI: Rohit Sharma (435 runs)

Most runs for SRH: David Warner (524 runs)

Most wickets for MI: Jasprit Bumrah (16 wickets)

Most wickets for SRH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (19 wickets)

Key Match-ups between MI and SRH Players: