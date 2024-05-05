In the last Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game at the Wankhede Stadium, the surface produced a slow track where run-scoring became a hard job. It’s interesting to see if the trend continues in the upcoming MI vs SRH clash, between the Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 06, 2024.

The visitors have been going through a horrible time in the death overs, with the ball in hand, at an economy of 12.25, the second most in this tournament. On the other hand, Mumbai have an economy is 11.16 in the last five overs, which sits right in the middle of the ten teams.

Both teams haven’t conceded many sixes before the MI vs SRH clash, as Hyderabad bowlers have gone for 31 sixes, while Mumbai have been smashed for 32 over boundaries. However, the five-time champions have grabbed 25 wickets in this period, which is the second most, but seven less than the top position in this IPL 2024. Hyderabad’s 18 scalps in the death overs of the IPL 2024 sits at the third position from the bottom.

However, there is a huge difference with both of the team’s batting in the death overs. Hyderabad have the fourth-best strike rate of 186.17 in this period, while the Mumbai Indians have the second-lowest death-over strike rate of 167.91 among all the ten teams.

The blue brigade has also lost 33 wickets in this period, which is the most among all the teams in this period. If they want to end this 17th season of the tournament on a high, then they need to find some firepower at the back end of the 20 overs.

IPL 2024: MI vs SRH Weather And Pitch Report- Match 55

The AccuWeather confirms that the evening temperature in Wankhede during the MI vs SRH affair will be around 29°C. The humidity level will be 76%, which indicates a good amount of dew during the game. However, if the pitch falls on the slower side, the team winning the toss may look to bat first.

MI vs SRH Weather Report Temperature 29°C. Weather Forecast Mainly Clear Dew Point 25°C. Humidity Level 76%

MI vs SRH Pitch Report

The first innings total in the Wankhede Stadium before the MI vs SRH clash has dropped down to 186, compared to 197 in the last season. Teams batting first have won 37 games of the 85 fixtures in the last 10 years, at a winning percentage of 43.5, while the chasing teams have a winning percentage of 56.5m with 48 wins in 85 games.

The off-spinners have an economy of under eight in the last 10 years of the T20s, while the leg spinners have an economy of exactly eight. The fast bowlers have done a decent job of going for an economy of just over 8.5, while the medium pacers have an economy of close to 9.75.

Rohit Sharma is the highest run-getter in T20s in the last 10 years at the ground with 1506 runs in 54 innings at a strike rate of 135.55, while Jasprit Bumrah has 49 wickets in 41 innings at an economy of just 7.54, going into the MI vs SRH face-off.