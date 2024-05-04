The defending champions Chennai Super Kings’ three defeats in the last four games hurt them in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. If the lose the upcoming PBKS vs CSK clash, the five-time champions will find themselves under so much pressure and could get eliminated from the playoffs.

When one speaks about Chennai, the first thing that comes to mind is how their spinners bowl in the middle overs. Their main weapon is their spinners drying up the runs in the seventh to the 15th over, besides taking so many wickets.

Their economy in this period of the IPL 2024 is the best with 7.59 among all the ten franchises. They also have picked up 24 wickets, which is the fourth-best so far before the PBKS vs CSK clash. Quite outstandingly, they have gone for just 19 sixes in this period, which is at the top and far better than the second-best team, the Lucknow Super Giants.

The story for the Punjab Kings has been almost the same too. Their middle-overs economy of 8.39 is the third-best among all the teams in this IPL, while they have gone for only 29 sixes so far, the joint second-best of the tournament. They have also picked up the same number of wickets (24) along with the Chennai Super Kings.

It’s their batting which have made the difference. Even after having Shivam Dube in the side, CSK have the second-worst strike rate of 135.37 in the IPL 2024. Punjab Kings’ 139.96 strike rate is the fourth worst in this competition.

One of these sides, which will bat better in the middle overs of the PBKS vs CSK encounter is expected to come on top and progress towards the playoffs.

PBKS vs CSK Head-to-Head Records in IPL

PBKS Info CSK 29 Matches Played 29 14 Won 14 15 Lost 15 00 No Result 00 231 Highest Score 240 92 Lowest Score 120

PBKS vs CSK Head-to-Head Record in IPL at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

The last meeting of these two sides in the PBKS vs CSK clash came just three nights ago, when the home side, CSK could put up 162/7 in their 20 overs on a slow Chennai surface, thanks to captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 62-run knock. With 13 balls to spare and seven wickets in hand, Punjab made a comfortable chase.

Matches Played PBKS Won CSK Won No Result Previous Meeting in Dharamsala 02 01 01 00 PBKS won by six wickets.

PBKS vs CSK Last 5 Encounters

In the last five encounters of the PBKS vs CSK clash, the Punjab Kings are 4-1 ahead, with the Super Kings beating them in 2021 for the last time.

PBKS vs CSK: Standout Performers:

Most runs for PBKS: Lokesh Rahul (365 runs)

Most runs for CSK: Suresh Raina (719 runs)

Most wickets for PBKS: Dwayne Bravo (18 scalps)

Most wickets for CSK: Parvinder Awana (11 scalps)

Key Match-ups between PBKS and CSK Players: